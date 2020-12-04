NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An Amazon tractor-trailer full of packages and boxes rolled into a guardrail off Interstate 95 late Thursday night, seriously injuring the driver.
The victim, a middle-aged man, had to be extricated by firefighters from the cab with the Jaws of Life tool and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, with "multi-trauma" injuries, fire officials said.
The accident was reported about 11:45 p.m. just before the rest area near Exit 6 on I-95 North, closing at least one lane for a time.
The driver, who was conscious, initially was going to be flown by a medical helicopter but firefighters ended up taking him by ambulance to the hospital.
The truck, which rolled over on its side, was righted and towed away.
No other vehicles were involved, state police said.
The accident remains under investigation by state police.
The truck had Oregon plates, officials said.
Mansfield firefighters assisted North Attleboro firefighters at the scene.
