Amego Shoe Collection
Buy Now

Marsha Goldstein of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful and Amego program participants are now in a community partnership with KNAB to pick up shoes donated in bins around town. They recently picked up donated shoes at the town hall. FROM LEFT: Marsha Goldstein, executive director of KNAB; Diamond Kizekai, developmental specialist at Amego, Inc.; Mary Dobrowski, Amego client; Courtney Benton, Amego client; Sherry Lescano, program director of Adult Day Services at Amego Inc.; Carolie Julien, developmental specialist at Amego Inc.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s a beautiful partnership.

Keep North Attleboro Beautiful is teaming up with Amego Inc., an Attleboro-based nonprofit that supports people with autism and other developmental disabilities, to help collect donated footwear weekly from bins KNAB has placed throughout town.