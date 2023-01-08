NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s a beautiful partnership.
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful is teaming up with Amego Inc., an Attleboro-based nonprofit that supports people with autism and other developmental disabilities, to help collect donated footwear weekly from bins KNAB has placed throughout town.
Marsha Goldstein, KNAB’s executive director, learned about Amego last year and met Tuesday with program directors Sherry Lescano and Teandra Watson.
By Thursday, several Amego program participants and staff members were traveling to the pickup sites to collect shoes and meet the school officials, facility managers and others the participants would be working with going forward.
“All of us are beyond excited about this collaboration,” Goldstein said, adding it was important for everyone to meet that first collection day.
While the project has been ongoing since 2016, a weekly collection schedule is key and was sometimes a challenge for the KNAB volunteers.
“Weekly shoe pickups at all locations are important so there are no bin overflows, which is why we are thrilled to have the Amego participants on board,” she said.
Dawn Kafel-Forge, vice president of adult day services at Amego, said in an email that she shares Goldstein’s excitement about the project.
“Having meaningful volunteer opportunities and making connections within our community is important to our program members,” she said.
Kafel-Forge said volunteering had always been a key part of the organization’s day service curriculum for both the day habilitation and community-based day support programs prior to the pandemic.
“Amego Inc. has been happy to be able to resume our community activities that were paused during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said, adding the organization continues to seek additional work and volunteer activities.
Lescano, program director of adult day services at Amego who traveled with the group Thursday, said in an email the participants enjoyed their first day of the partnership.
“We took a tour of lovely North Attleboro and introduced ourselves to so many wonderful people,” she said.
Once the shoes are picked up, KNAB volunteers sort and process them at the First Congregational Church on Old Post Road, which donates space for the task. Shoes that meet the criteria for shipping — not too worn and are appropriate for warmer weather — are then packed and sent to World Wear Project in Dallas, Texas. From there, the shoes are sent to organizations that help the underprivileged in Central American countries. KNAB receives a small amount of funds based on the weight of the filled boxes shipped to Texas.
The Amego participants will collect shoes each Tuesday at the bins located at all of the town’s public schools, town hall, the Council on Aging and the Hockomock Y.