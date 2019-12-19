NORTON -- A concert scheduled for Wednesday night at Norton Middle School was abruptly called off after ammunition was found in a student locker, authorities say.
School Resource Officer Marc Robichaud was informed at about 3:30 that afternoon that a teacher had overheard students discussing ammunition brought into the school, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
"The teacher overheard information that a student brought five bullets into the school several days ago to make a trade with another student for electronic items," Jackson said.
Students involved were questioned and their personal belongings were searched by school staff, but no ammunition was found, the lieutenant said.
Buses were delayed for a brief time while students were interviewed and searched, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
Once school was dismissed, school staff searched lockers, which led to the discovery of three rounds of .243 rifle ammunition in one locker, Jackson said.
Police, along with K9s from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, subsequently conducted a more thorough search of the school and buses at the recommendation of the school threat assessment team, which includes the SRO and Norton police.
"The search of the school and buses revealed no further ammunition or evidence of any weapons," Jackson said.
The search ran from about 5:50 to 6:45 p.m., school officials said.
School administrators decided to cancel the winter concert that was planned Wednesday night while the search was being conducted.
Parents were notified of the incident and concert cancellation.
No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation, police said.
"Student and staff safety is our highest priority. We followed our protocols, addressed it with trained public safety officers and communicated our outcomes to the parents and staff of the entire district," Baeta said.
"We were cleared for a regular day (Thursday)," the superintendent added. "(Thursday) morning I was at NMS and we had a positive regular start."
Baeta noted the SRO officer was present as usual.
