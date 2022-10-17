ATTLEBORO — Some local CVS pharmacies are experiencing a shortage of amoxicillin which is forcing customers to head elsewhere.
Amoxicillin is a common antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.
Matt Blanchette, CVS’s senior manager for retail communications, acknowledged the problem in an email to The Sun Chronicle on Monday afternoon.
“We’re experiencing an isolated product shortage and are helping patients fill their prescriptions at neighboring pharmacy locations as needed,” he said. “We’re working with the manufacturer to replenish the supply as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
The Sun Chronicle called a local CVS and spoke to the pharmacy manager who said she could not speak for CVS, but did acknowledge difficulty in getting the antibiotic drug.
“There is a shortage,” she said.
However, a pharmacy manager at Walgreen’s said their stores are not having a similar problem because they have a different supplier.
She said CVS has transferred a number of amoxicillin prescriptions to Walgreen’s to be filled.
“It hasn’t affected us,” she said.
Justine Zilliken, chief strategy officer for Sturdy Memorial Hospital, said there have been news reports of patients in other states having difficulty filling amoxicillin prescriptions.
“In speaking with our pharmacist, chief medical officer and medical director of pediatrics, we are not experiencing any shortage issues or concerns at this time,” she said via email.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
