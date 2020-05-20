ATTLEBORO — A conductor on a Boston-bound Amtrak train was pepper-sprayed Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the incident occurred while the train was in Mansfield and stopped once it reached the South Attleboro commuter rail station. Heagney said Amtrak police called Attleboro police to respond to the station about 3:15 p.m. but that Amtrak was handling the investigation.
Attleboro police checked the area in vain for a passenger involved in the incident. An ambulance was sent to the scene but no one was taken to a hospital.
An Amtrak spokesperson referred questions about details of the incident to Attleboro police.
The Sun Chronicle also sent an email to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police but received no reply.
Amtrak trains normally do not stop between stations at Route 128 and Providence.
