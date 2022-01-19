PLAINVILLE -- The Amtrak conductor killed last week after apparently slipping off a train in Westerly, R.I., was a local resident and mother.
Emily Herrera, 26, died after apparently falling from the train as it was pulling into the Westerly station last Saturday, authorities say.
A GoFundMe page created Monday to help her husband Chris and family pay for expenses resulting from her death has raised over $37,000.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two stepsons. Her two daughters-in-law, Arianna Ortiz and Brenda Mota, organized the GoFundMe page.
“Emily was 26 years old, a mother, a sister and friend to many,” they wrote.
“She was very humble, kind, loving and would do anything for her loved ones. The list could go on,” they said.
Herrera, a former Brockton resident who has worked for Amtrak for over five years, apparently slipped and fell from the train, but her death remains under investigation.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Wednesday the doors opened as they normally do when the train approached the station Saturday afternoon. Herrera apparently fell under the train, he said.
Amtrak police are conducting the investigation with the help of Westerly police.
An Amtrak spokesman declined to comment Wednesday or even name Herrera as the employee who was killed. He released a statement that said, “We are deeply saddened to report the death of an Amtrak employee in Westerly, R.I.”
The link to the GoFundMe page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funds-for-emilys-memorial