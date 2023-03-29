ATTLEBORO -- Amtrak will be doing construction work in the city Friday through Monday.
The work will consist of upgrades to the Hebronville Interlocking site along the Amtrak right-of-way near 194 Knight Ave. and the Seekonk line.
ATTLEBORO -- Amtrak will be doing construction work in the city Friday through Monday.
The work will consist of upgrades to the Hebronville Interlocking site along the Amtrak right-of-way near 194 Knight Ave. and the Seekonk line.
The transportation agency says the work is geared toward improving railroad infrastructure along the Northeast corridor.
"Once complete, this work will improve railroad operations and reduce the need for constant repairs," Amtrak said.
The estimated schedule for work, weather permitting, is as follows:
