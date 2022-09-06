MANSFIELD — It was still pouring rain at 2 p.m. Monday.
That was the time a very special birthday party was to begin.
But preparations had been made.
Tents had been erected in the side yard at 186 West St., in Mansfield, which is the home of Walter R. Gilbert.
Gilbert turned 100 on Monday.
By 12:30 p.m. he was all “spiffed up” and ready to go, but he had an interview with a reporter he had to do first.
Later there would be a big cake and a band, playing songs from the Big Band era. His four daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were there and ready to sing “Happy Birthday.” And his friends would be arriving soon.
Gilbert’s body is aging, but his mind is still sharp.
His memory is good and he can still tell stories — stories of war.
Born in 1922, Gilbert is a member of the Greatest Generation, the generation that saved the world from two totalitarian evils — Japan and Germany.
There aren’t many of his generation left. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs there were only 240,329 remaining in 2021 out of 16 million Americans who fought between 1941 and 1945.
That’s 1.5%, and the website said 234 die each day. So there are far fewer today.
Gilbert fought in Europe against the Nazis, who were led by the psychopath Adolf Hitler, who tried to eradicate the Jewish population and anyone else he considered to be “sub-human.” It was all in the name of “lebensraum,” or “living space,” for the German people, Hitler said.
He murdered 6 million Jews in six death camps scattered throughout Poland and was responsible for starting a world war in which 40 million to 50 million people died worldwide, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
Gilbert was just one of 16 million who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in World War II. He was a member of Co. K, 104th Infantry Reg., 26th Division.
But like most members of the Greatest Generation, he’s humble. They’re grateful to have come home alive and not to be lying under a brilliant white cross or Star of David in a battlefield cemetery somewhere in Europe.
They came home and got down to business. They married, had families and built America into a superpower on the world stage.
Gilbert did his part. He finished college and got his degree in mechanical engineering and worked for American Mutual Insurance until his retirement in 1984.
His wife of 38 years, Mary, died of coronavirus in April 2020. Gilbert had a “presumptive case” of the disease, but survived.
Gilbert arrived in Europe 10 days after D-Day on June 16. In less than a year the war would be over, but in those 11 months he faced great danger and performed heroic acts and was wounded twice, earning two Purple Hearts.
His body was ripped up with shrapnel when a German 88 mm shell exploded in front of his position.
His daughter, Elizabeth Gilbert Cashman, said he still has 300 pieces of shrapnel in his body, which means he can’t go through metal detectors or get MRIs.
Gilbert grew up during the Roaring Twenties and came of age in the Great Depression.
Born in Cambridge, he graduated from Rindge Technical High School and then went to Northeastern University on Huntington Avenue in Boston to study mechanical engineering.
After two years at NU he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He was told he would not have to fight unless the Nazis were marching down Huntington Avenue.
The Nazis never made it to Huntington Avenue, but Gilbert did have to fight.
He arrived in England in May 1944 just before the D-Day invasion on June 6.
Gilbert was assigned to guard the bases from which the invasion force had departed. He said the fear was that Nazi paratroopers would invade, so he patrolled in a Jeep with machine gun on it.
Gilbert did not encounter any Nazis in England, but he did in France, Luxembourg and Belgium.
In his short time in combat Gilbert won a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for bravery and the French Legion D’Honneur, which was not awarded to him until 2012.
He earned the Bronze Star when, of his on volition, he crawled out of the American lines in France to reconnoiter the Nazi position.
He found that the enemy was building strength on the Americans’ left flank and crawled back to warn his commander. Gilbert was greeted with a rebuff.
“You weren’t supposed to do that,” the commander said. “Nobody told me otherwise,” Gilbert, a private first class at the time told his commander.
For that he won the Bronze Star for “meritorious service” and was promoted to staff sergeant.
Luxembourg is where he earned the Silver Star on a cold December night.
This time he and nine other soldiers were ordered to cross the Sure River in small boats, penetrate the Nazi line and determine what they were up to.
During the incursion they came under mortar, machine gun and rifle fire, according to the rendition of his actions presented with the medal. But they managed to penetrate 1,200 yards into enemy territory.
When they returned to the river their boats had been destroyed, so Gilbert ordered his men to swim to the other shore while he provided covering fire for them. He had to keep his head down. “They were shooting at me all the time,” Gilbert said.
Once all his men had made it safely to the other side of the river, Gilbert said he jumped in and swam for his life.
He wasn’t a good swimmer so he “dog paddled” across.
When he got the other side some American troops challenged him for a password, which he didn’t know because it had been issued while he was on his mission.
Wet and cold to the core, with a frozen rifle that would not shoot he unleashed a torrent of bad language on his inquisitors and they realized he was definitely an American and not the enemy so they took him someplace warm. “The inspiring leadership and courageous devotion to duty he displayed are in keeping with the highest tradition of the service,” the citation for the Silver Star said “by Command of Gen. (George S.) Patton.”
The French Legion D’Honneur is the highest award the French government gives for bravery.
Gilbert won that by helping French women and children find safety while being caught in a crossfire.
Cashman told another story. She said Gilbert’s parents were informed that he, their only child, had been killed in action shortly before Christmas in 1944. That would have been during the Battle of the Bulge. He was not just an only child, but a miracle baby of sorts.
Gilbert was born to a mother who was 43 and at the end of her ability to bear children. So the news he was dead must have been crushed his parents.
But there was better news on the way. They soon learned he was badly injured, but not dead, which made their Christmas much merrier, to say the least.
When his body was pierced with 300 pieces or more of shrapnel, he was sent home to the U.S. to recover. It took a good six months, but he made it and is still going strong.
Gilbert said he’s not surprised. His grandmother lived to be 100.
And now he has too, after living through a war that easily could have killed him.
So what’s a little rain.
It rained all afternoon while the band played on and the candles were blown out and “Happy Birthday” was sung and family and friends celebrated Gilbert’s life and their liberty.