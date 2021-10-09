Runners have always considered the Boston Marathon the ultimate endurance test, and that’s never been truer than in 2021 because the road from Hopkinton to Boston has been paved with unprecedented challenges since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Over the last 19 months, the marathon was first postponed from its traditional Patriots Day date to October last year and then canceled altogether, replaced with a virtual run last September.
The 125th edition of the race was similarly postponed from this past April until Monday, which offered more uncertainty to runners trying to maintain a training regimen.
The good news is that the race, as of this printing, is on. The disappointing news, driven by the pandemic, is that the race will look different.
“It’s been more than 900 days since we last ran together here,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said at a Thursday safety briefing held at the plaza in front of Trinity Church. “While the streets remain the same, pretty much everything else is different.”
According to the BAA’s website and Chris Lotsbom, the BAA’s communications manager, the changes include:
- The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) capping the field at 20,000 (instead of 31,500), including runners from 87 countries and all 50 states.
- All runners must produce proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test. The Associated Press reported this week that unvaccinated runners can take a rapid test that would allow them to pick up their bib number.
- A separate virtual race is being held this weekend. The field was capped at 70,000 and nearly 30,000 signed up worldwide.
- The traditional pre-marathon pasta dinner for runners won’t be held due to COVID-19 protocols. In its place, the BAA urges runners to support Boston-area restaurants for their pre-race meal.
- There will be no Athletes Village, the traditional gathering spot in Hopkinton. Runners instead will be taking buses from Boston Common to Hopkinton at assigned times from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- The starting times have been pushed up an hour (8 instead of 9 a.m. for elite runners and 9 instead of 10 a.m. for everyone else.) There will be a rolling start to promote social distancing, with 3,500 runners starting the race in each wave.
- Runners must wear masks until they reach the starting line in addition to wearing them indoors, on the buses taking them to Hopkinton and in the medical tents. They won’t have to wear them on the course. The BAA said this week they ordered 200,000 for staff, volunteers and runners who didn’t carry one with them from the Hopkinton starting line.
Pierre d’Hemecourt, one of the race’s medical directors, said about 95% of the runners are vaccinated, and everyone working in the medical tent will be, according to the Associated Press. He said the finish line medical tent will also be stocked with equipment to avoid the need to transfer some cases to local hospitals.
“We’re doing special things like extra crutches so somebody with a stress fracture doesn’t need to be sent to the emergency room,” d’Hemecourt said. “They can be evaluated ... given crutches and sent on their way.”
On Monday, weather at race time in Hopkinton is predicted to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to high 50s. By the afternoon in Boston, temps may reach the low 70s, according to The Weather Channel.
With a forecast like that, spectators will likely be out in full force and race organizers ask participants and spectators to remain vigilant for any threats.
All who pass through checkpoints will be prohibited from bringing in weapons, flammable liquids and backpacks, large blankets and bulky costumes, according to the Associated Press. Drones are also banned.
“As in past years, the public should expect to see a significant law enforcement presence along the route,” said Samantha Phillips, the director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. “We want to encourage spectators to attend and cheer on the marathon participants. The weather looks like it will be beautiful. But remain aware of your surroundings.”
Ready to go
Despite those COVID-19 protocols, Attleboro area participants, including 23 from the Wampanoag Road Runners, are grateful to get back on the marathon course. In interviews with The Sun Chronicle, they said they’re not worried about the size of the field.
“I’m not nervous; I’m very curious” about what will happen, Lauren Farkash of Plainville said about the race size, adding she’s prepared to “roll with the punches.”
Jenn Bernazzani of Plainville echoed that sentiment, saying she’s more concerned about a more traditional worry: “I’m hoping for cool weather.”
No one interviewed objected to the BAA requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. “It’s a privilege to run it, and you go along with it,” Bernazzani said of the protocols.
The runners we spoke with ranged from a woman who will be doing her first Boston Marathon after doing the virtual race last year, to a pair of runners who’ve done more than 25 straight Bostons to earn the BAA’s Quarter Century Club status. That affords privileges including making it easier to meet qualifying times and lower bib numbers. The latter will be especially important given this year’s staggered start as the lower numbers will permit those runners, including Joe Kvilhaug of Taunton and Dave Santoro of North Attleboro, to begin the race earlier than most non-elite entrants.
They were interviewed at DB Sports in North Attleboro — a popular gathering spot for runners whose owner, Kevin Downing, has made the Hopkinton-Boston trek 15 times, the last time in 2015 — and by phone. All the runners interviewed met the BAA’s qualifying times, except for one who is part of a corporate team. Brief profiles follow:
Sandy Sheehy, 57, North Attleboro
This will be her 15th Boston after running in and helping to organize the club’s 2020 virtual race for about 30 marathoners over a course that started in the Westwood Estates neighborhood in North Attleboro. It then traveled through Attleboro, Mansfield and Plainville before finishing in Westwood Estates. The course included its own “Heartbreak Hill” on Landry Avenue.
Sheehy said a local virtual race will be run on marathon weekend for those who didn’t make the cut for the in-person race.
Sue Carey, 53, Foxboro
She’ll be running her first actual Boston Marathon after doing the virtual one last year with the Sam Adams corporate team. She found her first 26.2-miler “really tough,” noting that “the training seemed to never end.”
She’s “very excited” to be experiencing Boston for the first time.
Jenn Bernazzani, 49, Plainville
This will be her sixth Boston, and she’s running for the Last Call Foundation, which provides funding, education and research to advance firefighter safety.
She can’t wait for the race after running a virtual marathon on what would have been marathon day in April 2020. That’s because she had already collected money for the Last Call Foundation and wanted to honor her commitment to the charity. So, she ran 11 loops around her neighborhood, a run that made her yearn for the real Boston Marathon.
“I’m looking forward to the crowds this year. I think that will be the cherry on the sundae,” she quipped.
Theresa Tattersall, 78, North Attleboro
This will be her 14th Boston, and she can’t wait for the real thing after acknowledging that last year’s virtual marathon proved difficult.
“I thought it was going to be a snap,” she said, only to find it to be tough mentally.
She missed the spectators’ encouragement, specifically “kids giving high-fives” and people handing out Popsicles and orange slices. “The first time I ran it, I thought it (Boston) was a smorgasbord out there” because of all the free food given to runners.
Lauren Farkash, 52, PlainvilleShe came to the interview from a King Philip Regional High School cross-country meet. She’s been the coach of the girls’ team since 2016. This will be her 14th Boston Marathon.
The cancellation of the 2020 race helped Farkash, who wouldn’t have been able to run Boston had it been held that April due to a knee injury. The delay “gave me time to rehab my knee,” she said, and she used last fall’s virtual marathon as a training run-walk to ease back into running.
Joe Kvilhaug, 71, Taunton
Kvilhaug has earned the Quarter Century Club status conferred by the BAA on runners who’ve done at least 25 straight marathons. This will be his 26th consecutive Boston. He started his streak in the 100th marathon in 1996 and kept it alive by running last year’s race virtually with a friend on the Blackstone River bikeway in Rhode Island.
He did his fastest Boston in 3 hours and 24 seconds 20 years ago at age 51, and said the year of the bombings in 2013 was one of his toughest, even though he (3 hours, 27 minutes) and his older daughter Amy (3:20) finished before the first explosion about four hours into the race. “That was harrowing,” he said.
Another tough Boston was 2018, held during a driving rainstorm. “The rain was coming down sideways,” he said.
He can’t wait for Marathon Monday. “It’s the most fun day in the world. I love the crowds, the excitement,” he said.
Dave Santoro, 58, North Attleboro
Santoro, who’s been running since his Bishop Feehan High School days in the late ’70s and early ’80s, will be doing his 32nd Boston and 67th overall marathon since doing his first Boston in 1991, which was his fastest at 2:58. He’s piled up that many marathons by doing two a year: Boston and Chicago.
One of his toughest races was the rain-drenched one in 2018, which he’ll never forget thanks to a T-shirt his son gave him that proclaimed: “I swam from Hopkinton to Boston.”
Santoro ran the Wampanoag’s virtual marathon last year, finishing in 4:14, a tough race, because running virtually means “basically you’re out there by yourself. No one does the same pace.”
Besides being a qualified runner, Santoro will for the 10th year be raising money for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which was started by the former New England Patriot to support cancer patients and their families. Before that, he said he raised money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for 17 years.
