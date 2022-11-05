Sheriff races don’t often generate much attention — particularly in Massachusetts where the role of the county sheriff is generally limited to running jails and process serving.
In fact, according to a poll earlier this year by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, fewer than 1 in 5 of the state’s voters can name their local sheriff. Four in 10 didn’t even know that sheriffs are elected or that they serve six-year terms. (Members of the state Legislature only serve for two years, constitutional officers for four. Most municipal officials — selectmen, school board members — serve for two or three years.)
The holders of sheriff’s offices ,who wield authority over sizeable budgets and control the lives of hundreds of inmates, get little notice.
But not this year and not in Bristol County.
The race here has generated plenty of media buzz statewide and even nationally, both because of who is running and what’s at stake for the county. And it’s gotten ugly.
Thomas Hodgson, 68, has held the job for 25 years. A Republican in a largely Democrat-run state, he gained national notice for his admiration and advocacy for former President Donald Trump.
During the Trump administration Hodgson, along with other like-minded sheriffs from around the country, was a frequent visitor to the White House, often standing behind Trump during his pronouncements on law and order and illegal immigration.
In 2020, Hodgson was named honorary chairman of Trump’s reelection campaign in Massachusetts.
During his tenure, he’s been the target of complaints from inmates rights groups over the treatment of prisoners and his political grandstanding. He once offered to send inmate work crews to the Southwest to work on Trump’s border wall.
Nevertheless, six years ago, when he last ran for office, he didn’t even have an opponent.
That changed this year when no fewer than three Democrats sought their party’s nomination to challenge Hodgson.
The victor in that race, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, has critics who say he has a problem sticking to a job. He first ran for mayor while still serving as state representative and, after defeating incumbent Kevin Dumas, at first said he planned to serve out his term on Beacon Hill while running the city. He later relented and resigned his Statehouse post. After winning re-election twice (he was inaugurated for what he says will be his last term in January) he says he’s made no secret he was eyeing higher office. But the 46-year-old appears to have been preparing for this job in particular. Heroux holds a master’s degree in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania, another in international relations from the London School of Economics, and a third in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. He previously worked in the jail system in Philadelphia, and as a director of research at the state Department of Corrections.
Hodgson, by contrast has stressed his law-and-order bona fides in his campaign with his “no one is tougher on crime” tagline.
In fact, Massachusetts sheriffs don’t perform much in the way of actual policing. City, town and state police agencies do the patrolling, the investigating and arresting.
Courts, not sheriffs, determine who is guilty and how long they will be incarcerated. One time that Hodgson did want to send his deputies to fight crime in Fall River in 2005, the local police chief and district attorney at the time said, “no thanks” in no uncertain terms. “For the sheriff to just come into a city and start making arrests is a recipe for disaster,” Paul Walsh, DA at the time, said.
But lately, the campaign has not been about corrections policy or law enforcement.
The candidates — who both have a take-no-prisoners approach to politics — started by debating over debates (something that’s become common in state politics this year).
When the pair finally met in their one televised encounter, Hodgson brought up the fact Heroux was found to have violated state law in 2020 when he made disparaging comments concerning the president of the city’s firefighters union and when he “made coercive comments” to the wife of a firefighter.
Heroux in turn filed an official ethics complaint about Hodgson, alleging the sheriff drove his government vehicle to the debate and other campaign events and uses the Sheriff Department’s public relations officer in a campaign role.
The Bristol County battle has caught the attention of the Boston media as well, with columnists for The Boston Globe hailing Heroux as a skilled “technocrat” with a good chance to oust the Trump-linked Hodgson. Boston Herald columnist and radio talk show host Howie Carr has weighed in as well, bringing up a 12-year old assault arrest (the charges were dropped), deploying the all-purpose insult of “woke” against the Attleboro mayor, and mocking his Harvard degree as coming from “Camelot High.”
But the biggest kerfuffle was this past week over an ad Hodgson posted to Twitter that featured a warning against the spread of violent crime and a photo of liberal activist and billionaire George Soros warning that his progressive allies — presumably including Heroux — want to “defund the police” and were backing the mayor’s campaign with funding from sources that were not transparent.
The ad prompted outrage, but perhaps not the kind the sheriff had hoped for.
A number of Democrats jumped on the 30-second spot as “dog whistle” for antisemites, noting that Soros — a Hungarian-American Jew and Holocaust survivor — has been an alt-right target for years.
Hodgson’s campaign responded to the outrage with, well, outrage and a spokesperson for the sheriff denounced the “hate” in the responses.
The story was picked up by Boston and Providence media. (The spokesperson also complained that The Sun Chronicle’s coverage of the controversy was “one-sided.”)
With just a few days to go before the final votes are tallied, the attention does not seem likely to die down.