hodgson heroux combo

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, left, and his challenger, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

 Sun Chronicle file photos

Sheriff races don’t often generate much attention — particularly in Massachusetts where the role of the county sheriff is generally limited to running jails and process serving.

In fact, according to a poll earlier this year by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, fewer than 1 in 5 of the state’s voters can name their local sheriff. Four in 10 didn’t even know that sheriffs are elected or that they serve six-year terms. (Members of the state Legislature only serve for two years, constitutional officers for four. Most municipal officials — selectmen, school board members — serve for two or three years.)

