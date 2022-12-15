NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two area cancer patients will be sleeping a little easier thanks to a gift of new mattresses.

The Joe Andruzzi Foundation joined with Bob’s Stores Thursday to deliver mattress sets to Dean Tello, 54, of Attleboro, and Adelia Medeiros, 59, of North Attleboro. Medeiros’s social worker has been searching for someone to fund a mattress for her for months. Medeiros has been sleeping on a blow-up mattress on the floor of her home.

