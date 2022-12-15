NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two area cancer patients will be sleeping a little easier thanks to a gift of new mattresses.
The Joe Andruzzi Foundation joined with Bob’s Stores Thursday to deliver mattress sets to Dean Tello, 54, of Attleboro, and Adelia Medeiros, 59, of North Attleboro. Medeiros’s social worker has been searching for someone to fund a mattress for her for months. Medeiros has been sleeping on a blow-up mattress on the floor of her home.
“Social workers know the need,” Andruzzi said. “They find out the people that need a mattress.”
Andruzzi, a former New England Patriot and cancer survivor who serves as chief engagement officer for the foundation, and his wife, Jen, who is president and CEO, was on hand for the deliveries, which included new sheet sets and comforters provided by the foundation.
Since 2008, the foundation has helped New Englanders battling cancer through a variety of grants including household assistance and aid with food, transportation and other household expenses. In 2021, it distributed over $1 million to help 3,762 individuals.
This year, the foundation raised $50,000 on Giving Tuesday. Bob’s Discount Furniture matched all donations up to $25,000, and for every $5,000 raised, Bob’s donated a mattress that will be delivered to a cancer patient in one of at least six states.
In total, 10 mattresses will be donated. Jen Andruzzi said the foundation is still in the process of identifying other potential recipients.
“We thought the holidays would be the perfect time to do it,” she said.
Joe Andruzzi said he hopes the program can continue in the future. “We know we can’t do it alone,” he said. “We need help going forward.”
