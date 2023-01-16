Attleboro Angels Women
Buy Now

Deborah Reilly, left, and Jennifer Spaulding run the Attleboro Angels Facebook group that helps out community members with donated items and services.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Editor's Note

Attleboro Angels is a private Facebook group. To request admission, go to facebook.com/groups/attleboroangels

Five years ago, Jennifer Spaulding found a homeless young man living under a bridge near her Attleboro home. She learned he was 24, had autism and was hungry.

That’s when she turned to Facebook and began the group Attleboro Angels.