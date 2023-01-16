Five years ago, Jennifer Spaulding found a homeless young man living under a bridge near her Attleboro home. She learned he was 24, had autism and was hungry.
That’s when she turned to Facebook and began the group Attleboro Angels.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Attleboro Angels is a private Facebook group. To request admission, go to facebook.com/groups/attleboroangels
Five years ago, Jennifer Spaulding found a homeless young man living under a bridge near her Attleboro home. She learned he was 24, had autism and was hungry.
That’s when she turned to Facebook and began the group Attleboro Angels.
“Support poured in from our community members when I reached out for help for him,” she said in a message via Facebook Messenger. “When that happened, I realized there was so much more that we, as a community, could do.”
Since then, the group has ballooned to 1,600 members who have harnessed the power of community and giving of donations, items and time to help a variety of people — the homeless, food insecure, victims of domestic violence and the elderly, among them.
Currently, Spaulding said the group is seeing requests for help with food, used furniture and household items, and is working with a young mother looking for kitchen items and necessities for her home and children.
People often post items, like children’s backpacks and lunch boxes in good condition, to donate in the hopes of finding someone who might be able to use them.
Spaulding, 43, who works in marketing for a government contractor, said she spends a couple of hours a weekend working with the group. She called Deborah Reilly, 53, of Attleboro, a homemaker, her “right hand in terms of doing a lot of the running around.” Reilly spends about 10 hours a week helping to administer the page, and the pick-up and drop off of donated items. Spaulding said there’s also a team of 15-20 “angels” that are always ready to jump in to help with whatever is needed.
“(It) makes for light work with so many hands,” she said.
This past holiday season proved busy. Spaulding said the group usually sponsors around 30 families that find themselves in last-minute crisis situations around Christmas and may not know of other gift programs, lost jobs abruptly before the holiday or had a recent death in their families.
This year, though, she said the group saw the need increase with 70 children sponsored for Christmas. The group tried to help as many as possible with toys, Christmas dinner or grocery gift cards, along with Christmas trees donated by Level Acres Farm and local Boy Scout troops to families that couldn’t otherwise afford one.
“The numbers were staggering and sadly, all were legitimately in need,” she said, adding that she does her best to protect the group and be sure the assistance needs are honest.
“I think that’s why people like to help,” she said. “They know the goods are going to our own backyard to help our own community members in need.”
Spaulding said the group held its first silent auction this year with local businesses like Level Acres, the Burgundian, Flaky Crust Pies, Briggs Corner Pizza, Angle Tree Brewery, Triple Play Car Wash and Chartley’s Country Store, among others, chipping in with gift cards and baskets and other items for the Dec. 11 event that was held at the Home Town Oakhill Community Center in Attleboro.
From that, the group raised $1,091 to provide last-minute assistance to local families.
Some families posted photos to the group’s page of their children opening the gifts received from the group, telling of the joy they experienced from the presents.
“The hope is that people give back when they can what they can, maybe it’s by helping an elderly person shovel, or donating old toys their children have outgrown, and also to not be afraid to ask for help when it is needed,” she said.