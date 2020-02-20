Spring is coming and local animal control officers know exactly what that means — more dog poop on sidewalks, lawns and public parks.
That’s why North Attleboro Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara is trying to raise awareness of the public health dangers associated with dog poop and laws area communities have to combat them.
She said when warmer weather arrives people start walking their dogs and taking them to the park more often. Sometimes the owners do not clean up after the pets.
The poop can spread diseases, including hook, tape and heart worms, as well as other parasites, Camara said.
The waste also attracts raccoons, which attract coyotes. “It’s a vicious cycle,” she said.
Camara said North Attleboro, like most towns, has an ordinance that requires owners to clean up after their dogs and dispose of the waste.
In North Attleboro, a dog owner can be fined $25 for the first offense and $50 for the second.
In Norfolk, animal control officer Hilary Cohen, who has been on the job 25 years, said the first offense gets a warning, the second comes with a $30 fine and the third a $50 fine.
She said she hands out less than 10 fines per year, but they can lead to some interesting court challenges.
One time a dog owner brought poop to court in a Tupperware container to challenge the fine he was assessed. He insisted the poop be tested to prove it wasn’t his dog.
Handing out citations is difficult, she said, because she either has to witness the offense or someone has to submit a video or photo of it.
Cohen said she has tried to promote the need to clean up by giving out gift certificates for those she sees scooping poop, but that led to many parents calling to alert her their child would be walking the dog and could earn a gift certificate.
Butch Keefer, the animal control officer in Attleboro, said he finds most offenses happen after hours, so he rarely catches anyone.
The evidence he gets is from people who email him photos of their neighbors breaking the rules.
He said he gets a lot of complaints about dogs pooping at Capron Park, Poncin-Hewitt athletic fields and Lees Pond.
“It’s a problem. I’m sure it’s a problem in every community,” he said.
Dog poop is not only unsightly and unhealthy, it is a major pollutant.
The School of Marine and Environmental Affairs at the University of Washington recently published an article saying it is everyone’s “environmental doody” to clean up after their dogs.
The article said the federal Environmental Protection Agency has identified animal waste as a contributor to fecal chloroform bacteria in water.
It can also spread diseases on land.
“Dog waste can contain bacteria, parasites, and pathogens that can directly and indirectly cause people to get sick. Although it may look like the poo in your yard has disappeared over time or washed away, some micro-organisms such as Roundworms, E. coli, and Giardia can persist and survive in your yard for up to four years if not picked up,” the article states.
Camara also said dog feces is not a good lawn fertilizer. It’s different from what comes out of a cow because of the animals’ different diets and digestive systems, she said.
Dog waste burns lawns while cow waste fertilizes it.
In recent years companies have been established that for a fee will come to your home and collect your buckets of dog waste for proper disposal.
