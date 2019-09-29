MANSFIELD — Throughout the South Common on Saturday, a variety of four-legged friends accompanied their owners in a celebration of the animal community.
It was the 23rd annual Celebration of Animals, which raises money for the Mansfield animal shelter. The event was moved from Sept. 7 due to inclement weather, but even with the schedule change, dozens of patrons still turned out for the event.
“It’s a tradition,” said Ana Villella, president of the animal shelter. “The shelter doesn’t exist unless this happens.”
Even though some previous years’ features of the fundraiser could not make the rescheduling, such as “Cow Bingo” and alpacas, pet owners and their beloved dogs still found enjoyment in socializing with the human and canine members of their community.
“I enjoy the event, definitely,” resident Dan Dooley said. “I like that we’re supporting the shelter, and it basically brings together people who appreciate animals.”
On a leash with Dooley was “Summer,” a pit bull mix he and his wife Trish adopted from the Mansfield animal shelter several years ago.
Summer had been found abandoned in a box on Summer Street in Foxboro, and many of the Mansfield shelter volunteers remembered her from when she was first brought in, in “awful shape,” according to Villella.
Seeing Summer happy in her home with the Dooleys makes the work of Villella and Carol Kosel, another shelter volunteer, worth the effort.
“That’s why we do what we do,” Kosel said. “When we get that affirmation that we’ve placed a dog in the perfect home, it makes everything else worthwhile.”
The opportunity for the dogs to socialize with other canines and humans made the event worthwhile for several owners, including first-time patrons Kelley Giambanco and Christine Bellavance, both of Mansfield.
As Bellavance held “Chase” in her arms, Giambanco’s dog “Rocco” met Bellavance’s other dog, Rocky, with a wagging tail and lots of sniffing.
“I love it. It’s great for him to mingle with other dogs,” Giambanco said.
Barry and Barbara Fineberg, also of Mansfield, brought “Cooper” and “Higgins” for an afternoon of fun and socialization. Cooper is a Brittany spaniel; Higgins, an English springer.
“We try to come out almost every time (the shelter) has this event,” Barry Fineberg said. “It just shows the community of the town.”
The event is expected to raise at least $7,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.