It may seem so long ago, especially with this nearly snowless winter, but a blizzard buried the Attleboro area one year ago.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 29, and lasting into Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, the area was hit with up to a whopping 30 inches of snow.
That was the amount observed in Norton while the Attleboro Water Department measured 2 feet of snow in the city.
Recollections of the memorable Blizzard of 2022 likely won't go away anytime soon.
The area spent days digging out from that historic weekend storm.
Attleboro and North Attleboro called off school that Monday as snow removal operations continued. Other school districts delayed school openings.
The thermometer also plunged below zero in the early morning hours that day.
The 2 feet of snow broke the record in Attleboro for the most snow for a January day. The prior record had been 21 inches in January 2005 for a month that saw a record 50 inches, city water department records show.
The 24 inches also tied for the second most snow in a 24-hour period with snowfall one day in February 2013.
The record snow for 24 hours, no surprise, is 26 inches during the first day of the two-day Blizzard of '78 that brought 34 inches.
It was also a fairly quiet winter last year for snow until the blizzard. The first really measurable snowfall in 2022 was 7 3/4 inches Jan. 7.
Snowfall for last January totaled 32 1/2 inches for a month that usually receives 11 inches.
So far this year, there have been just four measurable snowfalls, and none have amounted to much, an inch here and there, water department records show.
Last week brought 2 3/4 inches that was quickly washed away by heavy rain, and just about 1/2 an inch was recorded the previous week.
December -- a month that typically gets 8 inches -- saw only 1 1/2 inches.
