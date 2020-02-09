NORTH ATTLEBORO -- With large red hearts displayed on window signs, more than two dozen businesses in the downtown area participated in the 24th annual Chocolate Lovers' Stroll Saturday afternoon.
The stroll, presented by the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro and sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, gives people a unique opportunity to discover local businesses while satisfying their sweet tooth for chocolate.
“It certainly benefits the local businesses,” said Louise Cote, chairwoman of the event. “But even if they're not participating today, it gets people downtown to see their storefronts.”
The patrons of the stroll had a “ticket” which listed the stores participating in the event. At each location, the patrons checked off the store name and filled their paper bags with a variety of chocolate.
By 1 p.m., halfway through the event, 160 tickets out of the available 175 had been sold.
“It's awesome, it really is,” Cote said. “We've done well this year.”
While a percentage of the stroll's patrons were young children and teenagers, many adults were eager to come, too.
“This is great. It's like adult trick-or-treating,” said Jess Delaney of Attleboro, who was accompanied by her friend, Valerie Karter of North Attleboro.
Delaney and Karter, first-time participants who learned of the event on Facebook, not only enjoyed the free chocolate but the time to explore the downtown area on a seasonable winter day.
“This gets us out of the house; it's something to do and it gets us downtown in a way that we normally wouldn't,” Delaney said.
At The Unknown Thrift Store, the line reached from the front counter to the door as customers got their candy and took time to browse the merchandise.
“It's a lot of exposure. A lot of people come,” said co-owner Marc St. George. “I like seeing the kids, they're all excited.”
Two of those happy children were 7-year-old Piper and 4-year-old Tallulah Endres, as well as their mother Colleen Endres of North Attleboro.
“It's awesome. It's so cool,” said Endres, who moved to North Attleboro several months ago. “It's really neat to see what's right down the street from us.”
Longtime stroll patron Lisa Ferrigno of North Attleboro brought her friend, Donna Fiore of Tiverton, R.I., along for the event.
“This was fun,” said Fiore, a first-time participant. “Just to be outside -- we're always inside in the wintertime.”
Ferrigno, who has attended the stroll for about six years, concurred that the lively event breaks up the monotony of winter.
“It's good, clean fun. The kids are out and everyone's out walking around,” she said.
Both women also noticed another positive aspect of the event.
“The shop owners are so nice -- they're happy to see you,” Ferrigno said.
