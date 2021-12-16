ATTLEBORO — An annual Christmas dinner that’s open to all is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 71 Linden St.
Dan McKearney, who’s in charge of the event, said seniors, veterans, the homeless and anyone in need is especially welcome, but all are invited.
Turkey, ham and roast pork with all the fixings are on the menu.
Last year, McKearney and his crew had to put together 300 take-out dinners because of coronavirus. But this year it will be a sit-down affair where everyone can enjoy the company of others and the spirit of the time. He’s expecting as many as 300.
Dinners will go out to police and firefighters as well, he said.
“It’s all about giving back to the community,” McKearney said.
Dan and Linda McKearney personally sponsor the meal, paying for as much as they can while also getting some donations. A group of volunteers helps put on the event.
