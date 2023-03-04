ATTLEBORO — The Emmett Larkin Fund “Emmie Awards” are presented annually to an individual or individuals who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism, commitment and service to the children and residents of Attleboro.
The awards will be presented on March 18 at the 12th Annual Emmett Larkin Memorial Fundraiser, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at Attleboro Elks Lodge 887 South Main St.
Tickets are $45 and there will be dinner and dancing with a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for St. Patrick’s Day. Lasagna will also be available.
Larkin died at the age of 52 in January 2011, but his legacy for children lives on.
As a youth coach, mentor and Attleboro Recreation Commissioner, Larkin’s goal was to ensure that no child was left out or left behind.
He’d often take cash out of his own pocket so a kid could go to a Red Sox game or join a recreation program.
Larkin was a passionate advocate for the children of Attleboro, donating his time, energy and resources to helping improve their lives. And so an award was established to honor those who reflected Larkin’s generosity.
This year’s honorees are Scott and Lori Scales and City Councilor Peter Blais.
Scott Scales is director of the Challenger Baseball League for children with developmental disabilities.
He also volunteers for the Attleboro Varsity Booster Club, Arc of Bristol County, Attleboro Youth Baseball, St. Vincent De Paul and the Attleboro Rotary Club.
Lori Scales is a former member of the Attleboro School Committee. She volunteers her time at the Hebron Food Pantry, Christmas is for Kids, Attleboro Varsity Booster Club, Kennedy Donovan Center and the Attleboro School Store.
Blais has been a member of the city council for over two decades.
His passion, he says, is to advocate for the children of the East Side neighborhood.
As a business owner on Pine Street for 40 years, he said he recognized the struggles and obstacles facing many children and families on the East Side.
For the past 20 years Blais has hosted the annual Briggs Pool Family Fun Day, which brings East Side families to the pool for a free day of food, music, fun and swimming.
To purchase tickets for the annual Larkin fundraiser go to FOAR-Attleboro.com and click on the Emmett Larkin Memorial Fund link. Or contact Leo Johnson at 508-809-0321, Dennis Walsh at 508-212-9241 or Dee Larkin at 508-982-4429 to buy tickets.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.