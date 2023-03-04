emmett larkin field

A plaque marks a ball field named for Emmett Larkin at Poncin-Hewitt Field in Attleboro.

 Mark Stockwell/Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — The Emmett Larkin Fund “Emmie Awards” are presented annually to an individual or individuals who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism, commitment and service to the children and residents of Attleboro.

The awards will be presented on March 18 at the 12th Annual Emmett Larkin Memorial Fundraiser, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at Attleboro Elks Lodge 887 South Main St.

