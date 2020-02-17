ATTLEBORO -- The Emmett Larkin Memorial Fund committee has announced the recipients of its annual Emmie Awards.
This year, the recipients will be David Arcese and Kathi Meyer Sullivan and Chris Sullivan.
The awards honor those who have made significant contributions to local young people.
Arcese is being recognized for his “decades of dedication and commitment to the Attleboro Youth Soccer League,” which serves more that 1,000 youngsters.
The Sullivans are being honored for their work in educating middle and high school students about the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.
Kathi Meyer Sullivan’s teenage daughter, Taylor Meyer, died as the result of a drinking party she attended in 2008, and Chris Sullivan lost his football career with the New England Patriots due to alcohol and drug addiction.
The awards honor the memory of Emmett Larkin, who was a “passionate advocate for the youth of the community” and whose goal was that “no child was left out or behind.”
The awards will be presented at the organization's annual dinner-dance fundraiser on March 14.
The event, which is to be held at The Elks Lodge on South Main Street, starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes to midnight.
Items for the raffle are being accepted as well as cash donations to the fund. It supports scholarships, donations to food pantries, Christmas Is For Kids, Thanksgiving meals for families in need and cash for families experiencing a crisis.
For tickets, go to FOAR-Attleboro.com and click on Emmett Larkin Memorial Fund or call Dennis Walsh at 508-212- 9241, Dee Larkin at 508-982-4429 or Leo Johnson at 508-809-0321.
