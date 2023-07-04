Family Fun
The Attleboro Recreation Dept. and the Jeffrey Burgess Memorial Trust will hold its 10th annual family fun night at the Spatcher Pool and Hayward Field on July 14.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO — The city’s recreation department is joining with the Jeffrey Burgess Memorial Trust to sponsor the 10th Annual Family Fun Night on Friday, July 14, at Hayward Field off North Avenue.

The evening will begin with a free open swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool at 6:15 p.m. Free pizza and drinks will be supplied. At 7 p.m., there will be a special presentation of the High Flying Frisbee Dog Show. At dusk, folks are invited to move over to Hayward Field for the outdoor big screen showing of the movie, “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”

