ATTLEBORO — The city’s recreation department is joining with the Jeffrey Burgess Memorial Trust to sponsor the 10th Annual Family Fun Night on Friday, July 14, at Hayward Field off North Avenue.
The evening will begin with a free open swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool at 6:15 p.m. Free pizza and drinks will be supplied. At 7 p.m., there will be a special presentation of the High Flying Frisbee Dog Show. At dusk, folks are invited to move over to Hayward Field for the outdoor big screen showing of the movie, “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”
The Jeffrey Burgess Trust was established by his family after his death.
Burgess, 35, was killed Aug. 31, 2009, when a minivan struck him as he worked to fix a water main on South Main Street with other water department crew members. He left behind a 2-year-old daughter, Aquinnah Sarah Burgess, and two stepchildren.
Pawtucket resident Ngoc Hua was sentenced to three months of home confinement after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently.
The son of Mike and Donna Burgess, Burgess was a 1992 graduate of Attleboro High School.
He and his father built a sports room dedicated to his favorite teams, the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
“Jeff loved kids and sports and was the kind of guy that would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it,” Mike Burgess said.
All of the money raised for the trust goes directly to benefit children. His father said it’s a great way to continue the goodwill his son always sought to spread.
Since its inception, the trust has helped thousands of local children and families.
Funds have been used for field trips to the Attleboro Youth Center, swim lessons, tennis lessons, various sports camps, Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings, and gift cards for families in need.
For more than a decade at Thanksgiving, the Burgess family conducted a food drive in Jeff’s memory to support local food kitchens.
For more information on the Jeff Burgess Family Fun Night or how to donate to the Jeffrey Burgess Memorial Trust, contact assistant director of recreation Tim Killion at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.