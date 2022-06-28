ATTLEBORO -- The city's annual “Kidz 4th Fun” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sunday, at the Poncin Hewitt Recreation Complex on Oak Hill Avenue.
The rain date is Monday.
“This free family-oriented event is fun for everyone with age appropriate races for children to age 13,” Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said.
"Parents are welcomed and encouraged to join in as well and their participation is quite often the highlight for the kids."
Walsh said he fondly remembers participating in similar events as a youngster when former director Fred Bartek coordinated the event.
He encourages other young families to come out and take part.
“It was a much anticipated event for me, my siblings and many of our friends -- it was a rite of summer,” Walsh said.
“Back in those days the event was held at Capron Park. In later years it moved to Attleboro High School and then Hayward Field.”
The event was not held for many years, but Walsh re-instituted it when he became director 17 years ago.
Walsh noted the importance of the event considering the current economic circumstances for many residents.
“We are fortunate and pleased to be able to offer this event at no charge residents due to the generosity of local individuals, companies and service organizations,” he said. “We hope many take advantage of it and believe that if they do they will make it an annual activity as many families already have.”
As usual, the kids can decorate their bikes for the 4th of July and participate in the annual "Bike Parade."
It’s a chance for the youngsters to show their spirit as they celebrate the nation’s independence, Walsh said.
The bike parade starts at approximately 10:30 a.m.
“In addition to the joy of seeing families come together for a morning of good, wholesome fun -- most people feel a great sense of pride after viewing the bicycle parade,” Walsh said. “It’s very impressive to see the effort the kids put in.”
Other events include the baby crawl race, three-legged race, wheel-barrel race, potato sack race, Sponge Bob race, water melon roll, peanut-on-a-spoon race and a tug-of-war contest.
In addition, there’s the “Mystery Game” which requires parent/child participation.
There are lots of prizes and free raffle items including summer pool passes, movie passes and Red Sox tickets.
Volunteers will serve complimentary hot dogs, chips and water to all in attendance.
Anyone interested in assisting is welcome to do so by showing up that morning.
As he does every year, DJ Nate Adams will provide patriotic music throughout the morning.
If the weather is warm, participants can bring bathing suits and towels because the sprinklers will be on.