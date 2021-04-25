WRENTHAM -- The Norfolk County Mosquito Control District says it will be treating wetlands in the county by helicopter dropping a granular chemical this week.
The organization will start the treatment April 28. It was postponed from this past week due to poor weather conditions, according to the organization.
The annual spring aerial larvicide application will continue Wednesday, April 29. The work will be done from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The product the helicopters will be dropping is Vectobac GR, a granular chemical the group says it has used for the past 20 years every mid-April.
Helicopters will be targeting mosquito larvae in only wetland areas and the group emphasizes that the product is not a liquid spray.
“We understand that residents are currently in their homes and some may not be familiar with this application,” the organization said.
Local boards of health and public safety officials have been notified of the treatment program.
In a notice to Wrentham residents, Police Chief Bill McGrath said that three helicopters will be working in the district and there will be one or two helicopters working at a time.
The group said more information about the larvicide is available at norfolkcountymosquito.org
