FOXBORO -- The annual Flag Football State Tournament will be held Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The event includes teams from Special Olympics Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Opening ceremonies for the event, which is held every fall, begin at 9 a.m.
Before opening ceremonies, area police officers will be on the field to welcome the athletes in a “high five tunnel.”
The event serves as the season-ending tournament for teams from all across New England and is supported by the New England Patriots and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.
There will also be cheerleading demonstrations in which Special Olympics cheerleading athletes work on and learn cheers with the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, as well as perform the cheers they have practiced all season long.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
