ATTLEBORO — The city’s conservation department is calling for volunteers to help with the 17th annual Ten Mile River cleanup.
The event will be held from 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, and will take place rain or shine.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — The city’s conservation department is calling for volunteers to help with the 17th annual Ten Mile River cleanup.
The event will be held from 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, and will take place rain or shine.
“Volunteers from Attleboro and surrounding towns are needed to join with the famous Attleboro River Rats for a fun morning of river clean up and trash collecting along the river banks and walking trails,” conservation agent Nick Wyllie said.
Signup is at the Judith Robbins Riverfront Park on Riverfront Drive in Attleboro.
Volunteers and groups can sign up on the day of the clean up.
Some supplies will be available although anyone wanting to be a River Rat should bring their own waders or wetsuit.
Families and children are welcome to collect trash along the river walk ways.
City Council President Jay DiLisio and Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie are the co-chairs for this event.
Refreshments will be supplied by Dunkin’.
Local sponsors are: Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, the Attleboro Land Trust, Attleboro Conservation Commission, Dunkin’, Rust-Oleum and Friends of the Ten Mile River.
For more information, contact Attleboro Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie at 508-223-2222 ext 3145.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.