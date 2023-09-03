ten mile cleanup 2
Attleboro Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie, left, Brian Kirby, a former city councilor, and City Councilor Todd Kobus toss debris, including a traffic cone, out of the Ten Mile River for proper disposal during the 2022 cleanup.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO — The city’s conservation department is calling for volunteers to help with the 17th annual Ten Mile River cleanup.

The event will be held from 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, and will take place rain or shine.

