WRENTHAM -- An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker and the largest seizure of suspected narcotics by the local police department in recent memory, Chief Bill McGrath said Monday.
The suspect, Cesar J. Caban, 40, of The Point at Wrentham apartments, is being held without bail in pretrial detention after a Wrentham District Court judge last week deemed him a danger.
Caban pleaded innocent to trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking in more than 18 grams of heroin and reckless endangerment of a child.
After receiving an anonymous letter last month, detectives went to work on corroborating information alleged by the writer and checking on the well-being of the child, McGrath said.
Police estimate they found more than one-quarter kilogram of suspected cocaine, 25 grams of alleged heroin and over $18,000 cash last month in the apartment.
“It’s probably the largest in my time here which is over 20 years,” McGrath said of the bust.
Caban shares the apartment, located in a large complex off Route 1, with his girlfriend Siobhan Harrington, 46, their 10-year-old son, and her mother, Margaret Harrington, 65, according to a police report.
His lawyer, Veronica White of Boston, said she could not comment on the case "because of the pending litigation."
The Harringtons pleaded innocent to conspiracy to violate drug laws and reckless endangerment of a child. They are free on their own recognizance.
Police say the Harringtons knew of Caban’s alleged drug distribution activities.
Siobhan Harrington allegedly told police the money was given to the couple from her boyfriend’s father for a business venture “that did not pan out.”
However, Detective Sgt. James Barrett noted in his report that cash was bundled and hidden in various spots in the apartment “consistent with illegal drug sale profits.”
Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the funds.
The boy, who police say was not enrolled in school and had access to all areas of the apartment, was taken into temporary custody by the state Department of Children Youth and Families.
The couple and Margaret Harrington have been living at the apartment complex for almost a year, according to a police report.
The arrests came after police received an anonymous letter containing information about the couple and various allegations about drug distribution.
Caban and his girlfriend were initially arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in other courts for unrelated charges.
When police arrived at the apartment, Caban allegedly ran from officers and barricaded himself in the master bedroom.
Police ultimately arrested him and discovered alleged drug paraphernalia. They obtained search warrants for the apartment and two locked safes, according to the report.
The suspected narcotics were found in one of the safes, including a “brick” of suspected cocaine 5 inches long, 3 inches wide and 1 inch thick.
“It was a good case of following up on an anonymous tip and doing a good job,” McGrath said.
Assisting Barrett were Detective Bob O’Connell, officers Jon Coliflores, Derick Cassidy, David Halloway and Sgt. Dan Morris.
If convicted, Caban faces a 12-year minimum mandatory prison term.
Caban has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with convictions for drug distribution and firearms charges and has done prison time, according to police.
Siobhan Harrington also has a criminal record with charges of breaking and entering, shoplifting, larceny and drug possession. There have been convictions and dismissals on her record, according to police.
The cases against the defendant were continued to next month.