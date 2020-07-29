Michael F. Walsh, a trial attorney who was recently elected to a third term on the Westwood Select Board, has announced his candidacy for the Norfolk County Register of Probate in the Sept. 1 election.
Walsh joins four other Democrats running for the office: Courtney Madden, Kathryn Hubley and Noel DiBona, all of Quincy, and Colleen Brierley of Norwood. There are no Republican candidates.
Register Patrick McDermott is running for Norfolk County Sheriff.
The Register of Probate is responsible for the daily operations of the Probate and Family Court, which handle divorce, child support, alimony, custody, wills, trusts, estates, name changes, adoption, and guardian issues.
Walsh said he has spent 33 years as a lawyer and worked for individuals and families in every type of courthouse in Massachusetts.
He is on the executive board of the Norfolk County Bar Association and is a member of the Norfolk County Advisory Board to the Norfolk County Commissioners and Norfolk County Selectmen’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.