What is predicted to be the second heat wave of the summer is expected to begin Tuesday.
Highs in the low 90s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday should be the hottest day of the hot spell, meteorologists said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
What is predicted to be the second heat wave of the summer is expected to begin Tuesday.
Highs in the low 90s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday should be the hottest day of the hot spell, meteorologists said.
Highs in the mid-90s will feel like 100 or higher with the humidity, they warn.
“The first week of August is expected to feature an expansive swath of well-above-average temperatures spanning from the Dakotas to the East Coast,” AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. “High temperatures well into the 90s with AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures soaring into the triple digits will require air conditioning units to constantly run.”
A heat dome that has been responsible for record-breaking temperatures in the Northwest is shifting eastward.
“As this massive bubble of hot air moves to the east, temperatures will surge from near-average levels to 5-15 degrees above normal,” AccuWeather said.
A heat wave is at least three consecutive days of 90 or higher temperatures, and this one could run four days. Friday is forecast in the low 90s.
The weekend is looking as if it will bring some relief, as highs for now are pegged for the 80s.
The summer’s first heat wave two weeks ago would have run six days if not for a day when the thermometer read 89, Attleboro Water Department records show.
Sunday and Monday offered a respite from the heat and humidity that has enveloped the area in recent weeks.
Monday’s high temp was 80 at noon, the water department said.
Late July and early August are typically the hottest part of the summer.
The temperatures during the hot spells certainly haven’t helped the severe drought the region is in.
While some rain fell Monday and more is anticipated later Tuesday in spots, it has hardly made a dent in the rainfall deficit.
About one-fifth of an inch was registered by late Monday afternoon, the city water department said.
July saw about half its usual 4 inches.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.