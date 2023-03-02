What would be the third winter storm in less than a week is expected to begin Friday night and last into Saturday.
Like the storm of Monday night into Tuesday, this weekend’s anticipated storm should also feature a mixture of snow and rain, meteorologists say, but with sleet this time thrown into the mix.
From 1 to 3 inches of wet snow is expected in the area, likely necessitating shovels and plows.
The heaviest snowfall is predicted from 9 or 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.
Light snow Saturday is anticipated to turn to sleet and then rain, forecasters say, with strong winds expected. The storm should be out of the region by Saturday night.
The messy weather won’t impact the Friday evening commute, but roads could be slick later, especially overnight into Saturday, meteorologists caution.
The storm is coming from the South, where there were tornado threats, but the weather system is carrying just moisture to these parts.
Monday and Tuesday’s storm brought 3 1/4 inches of snow, the Attleboro Water Department said.
Last Saturday, 1 1/2 inches of snow fell.
Those two storms were the only snowfall for February.
Thursday’s rain and mild temperatures, mostly in the 40s, dissolved most of the snowfall on the ground.
The thermometer is forecast to drop into the upper 20s/low 30s early Friday morning. The day is expected to be sunny until clouds move in during the afternoon.