Snow Scenes Tuesday
Head custodian Leo Dumas clears snow from the walkway ramp leading to the entrance of Attleboro District Court on Tuesday morning after a few inches of snow fell overnight.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

What would be the third winter storm in less than a week is expected to begin Friday night and last into Saturday.

Like the storm of Monday night into Tuesday, this weekend’s anticipated storm should also feature a mixture of snow and rain, meteorologists say, but with sleet this time thrown into the mix.

