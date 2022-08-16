WRENTHAM — The historic Proctor Mansion Inn is providing the setting for another movie.
Filming has been going on the past few weeks at the mid-19th century mansion and is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.
The movie will be titled “Weekend at Blackthorne Manor,” inn owner Brian Fitzgerald said Tuesday.
“It’s kind of a murder mystery, whodunnit plot,” he said.
“They’re shooting 12 hours a day,” Fitzgerald said. “Virtually all the movie is being shot at the Proctor Mansion Inn. They’re shooting anywhere you can imagine, inside, outside. Probably every square inch will be on film.”
There are about 30 to 45 movie crew members on the set every day, he added.
“We get to know them very well,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re wonderful people. They work hard and respect the property, just a great group.”
Some of the film workers are staying at the inn, which is a bed-and-breakfast.
“They’re from all over,” Fitzgerald said, specifically mentioning the West Coast and South.
He said he has promoted the mansion, which overlooks the town common, as a film location on the internet and the filmmakers reached out to him.
Passersby may have figured something special was taking place at the inn.
Michelle Melanson, private events manager for the inn, said in a news release that Proctor Mansion “has been looking a bit odd with a tarp and windows covered up during the day and then at night all lit up with fog machines and bright lights while filming.”
The movie’s actors and director haven’t been disclosed, and it’s unclear where the movie will be shown and when.
Several years ago, “The Spirit of Christmas” was shot primarily at the inn and premiered on Lifetime Network in 2015. It was also shown on NetFlix and Amazon, and during a free movie night series at the mansion last Christmas season.
Fitzgerald said he wasn’t sure if the latest film would be screened at the mansion, though he said, “I’d love that.”
The two movies are not the only ones that have used the inn as a setting.
“There have been some smaller independent films shot here,” Fitzgerald said.
The area has played host to several movies in recent years, and a large film studio is planned in Foxboro.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.