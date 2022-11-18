NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A threatening message was found Friday at Amvet Boulevard Elementary School, the second such incident at local schools this month.
The message was found in the girls' bathroom near the gymnasium late in the morning, Principal Alec Ciminello said.
"What was written was threatening in nature," Ciminello said in a message sent to parents. "The police and superintendent were called immediately. This threat was deemed non-credible by all professionals involved."
There was a police presence at the school throughout the rest of the morning, the principal added.
Friday was a half day of school for students to allow for professional development for teachers.
"Please know this matter was handled seriously and quickly," Ciminello said. "We would like to thank our partners in the North Attleboro Police Department for their quick action and diligence in assisting the staff at AmVet."
"Please use this as an opportunity to discuss with your children the importance of reporting unsettling statements to adults," Ciminello said.
The principal referred all inquiries on the matter to Superintendent John Antonucci, but Antonucci refused to comment on the situation.
It is the second such incident at local schools in recent weeks.
A staff member at the middle school found a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school around 7 a.m. Nov. 1.
Students were still being picked up by buses at the time and none were in the school. Police investigated but out of an abundance of caution, classes at the middle school were canceled for the day.