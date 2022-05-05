ATTLEBORO — A white nationalist hate group spread propaganda in several Attleboro area communities last year, including Seekonk, Rehoboth, Mansfield and Norton, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.
The group, called the Patriot Front, distributed pamphlets containing the phrases “America First,” “Reject Poison,” “Revolution is Tradition” and “For the Nation, Against the State,” according to the report, which was released last month.
The Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organization that focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups.
The group broke off from Vanguard America after the deadly “Unite the White” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 but revived its fascist agenda with “garish patriotism,” according to the law center.
Propaganda was distributed in September 2021 in Mansfield and the following month in Seekonk and Rehoboth in addition to other nearby communities including Pawtucket, Dighton, Swansea, Walpole, Easton and Franklin, the ADL reported.
In Norton, Patriot Front distributed propaganda at Wheaton College with the phases “Reclaim America,” “America is not for Sale,” and “For the Nation, Against the State,” the report says.
White supremacist groups were responsible for 422 antisemitic propaganda distributions, a 52% increase from 277 in 2020, according to the ADL.
Since 1979, the ADL’s Center on Extremism has tracked incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault in the United States.
The only incident of antisemitic vandalism reported in the Attleboro area was in Plainville on Jan. 2, 2021, according to the report.
In that incident, a Nazi swastika was carved into a bench at an apartment complex in Plainville, the report says.
The incident occurred at the Village Green apartments on Route 106 and was reported in The Sun Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2021, when a Jewish resident told a reporter the symbol was carved into a picnic table in a common area and had not been removed.
The resident also said she was disturbed by the incident and felt she was targeted.
That was one of 58 antisemitic incidents of vandalism in the state last year, a 66 percent increase from 2020, when 35 were reported, according to the ADL’s annual audit.
A total of 54 cities and towns in Massachusetts saw at least one antisemitic incident in 2021, ADL said.
“The alarming increase in antisemitic incidents in the region and across the country should be deeply concerning to all,” ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement.
“The numbers increased in nearly every category, including harassment and vandalism. The message that the data is sending is crystal clear: antisemitism remains a pervasive ill in our society that must be stemmed, or else we risk normalizing this hatred,” Trestan said.
Overall, ADL’s annual audit recorded 108 antisemitic incidents last year in the state, a 48% increase from the 73 recorded in 2020.
Incidents of harassment increased by 26 percent, from 38 in 2020 to 48 in 2021. Massachusetts also recorded two assaults. None were recorded in 2020.
The ADL audit is comprised of both criminal and non-criminal incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault against individuals and groups as reported to ADL by victims, law enforcement, the media and partner organizations.
Incidents are defined as property vandalism, harassment or assault on individuals or groups where either the circumstances indicate anti-Jewish animus on the part of the perpetrator or that a reasonable person could plausibly conclude they were being victimized due to their Jewish identity. Vandalism against Jewish religious institutions or cemeteries may also be included.