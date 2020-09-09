SEEKONK — An antique car show fundraiser will be held later this month to raise funds for the police department’s K9 unit.
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Seekonk Gun Club, 57 Reed St., Rehoboth. A $10 donation is requested.
The event will have proper social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raffles will be held and food and beverages, including Dunkin coffee and doughnuts and Del’s Lemonade, will be available.
The fundraiser is being organized by Leisa Silva, who has held events to raise money for the K9 unit for the last five years. She does so in memory of her late brother Gilbert Ferreira, a Seekonk firefighter who loved dogs.
Seekonk K9 Mattis and his handler, Sgt. Adam Laprade, and K9 Zuzo and his handler, Sgt. Steven Fundakowski, have apprehended several drug suspects, criminal suspects and missing persons over the past several years.
The police dogs are funded through a variety of revenue sources, including grants, fundraisers and donations.
