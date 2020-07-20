ATTLEBORO — Antlers that were stolen from a statue at the Attleboro Elks Lodge on South Main Street have been returned after members issued a plea on social media for information.
The antlers were reported stolen last Friday but were returned Sunday morning by an unknown person, police said.
The nonprofit civic organization appealed Saturday on social media for information about the theft. Police are investigating.
Security video shows three unknown individuals taking the antlers, which are authentic elk antlers, in addition to two table umbrellas before leaving in a vehicle, according to a police report. The elk statue is located at the entrance to the lodge.
