NORTH ATTLEBORO — John Antonucci joked that it was his first in-person school committee meeting in over a year.
That got a laugh.
Then they got down to business.
Antonucci, superintendent of schools in Duxbury, faced questioning for more than an hour by members of the school board Thursday night on his educational philosophy, fiscal expertise and interactions with the community.
In the end, the committee liked what they heard, voting 7-0 to offer him the post of superintendent to succeed Scott Holcomb when he retires in August. His salary and starting date will be the subject of contract negotiations.
“I am just really excited for the opportunity,” Antonucci, 50, told The Sun Chronicle on Friday. “I think I bring a lot to the table. I think I’m a great fit for the North Attleboro community.”
Antonucci was one of two candidates interviewed by the full school board Thursday night at the Woodcock Administration Building.
Frank Tiano, superintendent in Uxbridge, was the other finalist chosen by a 14-member search committee from a field of 29 candidates.
A third finalist, Peter Marano, superintendent in Bellingham, withdrew his name before Thursday’s session. School committee Chairman Ethan Hamilton did not give a reason for Marano’s dropping out.
Antonucci has been a superintendent for 16 years, first in Westwood — starting, he said, at age 35 — and since 2017 in Duxbury. He’s also held the job of assistant superintendent for Nashoba Regional and as director of finance for Bedford.
He’s a graduate of Tufts University and holds an MBA from Boston University and an Ed.D. from Northeastern.
During his more than hour-long interview, school board members did not ask Antonucci directly about the high-profile controversies he has faced in Duxbury this year.
However, he brought them up himself. He told the committee, “We had one of the most distressing incidents this year. It was extremely disturbing and sad.”
Members of the winning Duxbury High School football team used anti-Semitic language to call plays during a game this spring, an investigation by Antonucci confirmed, and the coach of the team was dismissed.
“We instantly denounced use of that language. It was an attack on our core values,” he told the committee, citing his handling of the incident as an example of his community leadership skills.
In another incident that received widespread publicity, Antonucci noted there had been an “allegation of abuse by a teacher more than 15 years ago.” It resulted in a lawsuit filed in April by the alleged victim’s parents against the school district and the teacher.
“It was a very emotional issue, a once in a career issue,” Antonucci said.
The teacher has denied the accusations but was fired after an independent investigation concluded that he violated school district policy but did not find direct evidence of sexual abuse.
Antonucci said the handling of that crisis demonstrated how he “relied on our leadership team to put our brains together and respond to it.
“I certainly faced challenges in Duxbury, and I think I am a better superintendent for it,” he told the committee.
Antonucci said he grew up in a family of educators. Both his mother and father were teachers.
He told the school board he was attracted to the North Attleboro position because “the town values public education,” citing its approval of a tax override two years ago. And while financial issues have to be addressed, he said he works well with town officials and administrators. He said he’s also been able to build strong relationships with the schools’ unions.
“I was able to take decades of tension between the school and the town and lower the temperature,” he told the board.
He said he also has had good relations with his community, something he plans to continue by visiting classrooms, attending plays and going to athletic events.
“You’ll see me everywhere,” he said.
School board members also interviewed Tiano, the Uxbridge superintendent, for an hour. Several members praised his expertise as an educator, but agreed that Antonucci was “a better fit” for North Attleboro.
In nominating Antonucci for the post, school board member James McKenna called him “battle tested” and praised his courage.
On Friday, Antonucci spoke of challenges he’ll face and noted fiscal stability is always a concern.
But, as with every school district, “addressing the learning recovery post-pandemic,” is an important aspect of the job. “We just have to make sure we can effectively address students’ needs.”
Antonucci, a Westwood resident, and his wife Jennifer, who works for an educational non-profit, have three sons. One, 23, is a recent college graduate and their 21-year-old twins will be college seniors next year, he said.
Antonucci’s selection comes after what search committee chairwoman Kathryn Hobbs called “a very aggressive timeline” since April. Committee members held virtual forums, visited the candidates’ home districts and sorted through an online survey of residents that drew 400 responses.
