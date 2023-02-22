north attleboro pot 3

Some of the marijuana plants seized in North Attleboro on Oct. 11, 2019.

 North Attleboro police

ATTLEBORO — A marijuana distribution case against a North Attleboro man has been dismissed after the state Appeals Court ruled search warrants police obtained failed to establish probable cause of any illegal cultivation on the property.

An Attleboro District Court judge dismissed the case against Michael Alves, 44, of 35 Indian Trail, two weeks ago at the request of prosecutors based on the Appeals Court ruling.

