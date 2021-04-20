FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots Foundation is accepting applications for the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards.
April is National Volunteer Month and through the program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their community service and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
In 1998, Robert and Myra Kraft created the Community Quarterback Awards to recognize outstanding community volunteers and present them with a grant for their nonprofits. In 2011, the program was renamed in Myra Kraft’s honor. Since its inception, it has honored more than 400 volunteers and donated more than $3.5 million to local charities.
The Kraft family and the foundation will review nominations and select individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering.
Twenty-five volunteers will be selected and presented with grants of $10,000 for their nonprofits. There will also be one grand-prize winner of a $25,000 grant.
New England residents who are at least 13 years old and provide volunteer services for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee will be considered from each organization. The strongest consideration will be given to nominees who are hands-on volunteers and who don't receive any compensation for their efforts.
Nonprofit organizations may nominate volunteers by completing the application found at www.patriots.com/community. Completed applications must be submitted by Friday, April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.