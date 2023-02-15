Downtown Attleboro (copy)
Downtown Attleboro in March 2020, the start of the pandemic.

 MARK STOCKWELL/sun chronicle file photo/

ATTLEBORO — Applications for grant money from the Transformative Development Initiative could be available as soon as Wednesday, according to the city’s TDI Fellow, Tracy Barbosa.

Barbosa, who works for MassDevelopment as part of an effort to revitalize the state’s downtowns in Gateway Cities such as Attleboro, said the money can be used for a number of different purposes including renovations, equipment and events.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.