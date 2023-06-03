Jake McGuire
Buy Now

Jake McGuire, Bishop Feehan High School

 Mike George/For The Sun Chronicle

In June 2021, The Sun Chronicle held an essay contest, asking several high school students to write about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their high school experiences up to that point. They told about what it felt like for them when everything normal — school routines, sports practices, time with friends and family — was upended by the virus.

Two years later, two of those students, Emily Dunlea and Jake McGuire, now 18, students at Attleboro High School and Bishop Feehan High School, respectively, are graduating, ready to take all they’ve learned over the last four years, inside and outside the classroom, into the world.