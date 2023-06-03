In June 2021, The Sun Chronicle held an essay contest, asking several high school students to write about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their high school experiences up to that point. They told about what it felt like for them when everything normal — school routines, sports practices, time with friends and family — was upended by the virus.
Two years later, two of those students, Emily Dunlea and Jake McGuire, now 18, students at Attleboro High School and Bishop Feehan High School, respectively, are graduating, ready to take all they’ve learned over the last four years, inside and outside the classroom, into the world.
Here are their essays about how the virus and the pandemic shaped the rest of their high school years and their outlook on their futures.
Emily Dunlea, Attleboro High SchoolMy freshman year came to an end on March 13, 2020. I entered high school feeling like I had an infinite amount of time to enjoy the experience. There were many exciting moments I hoped to fit into the next four years. COVID-19 changed my outlook on time. Like a bandit, it robbed each of us of time with our loved ones and our social connections. In the absence of normal, I developed a new appreciation for the little things. Now that I am a high school senior, I have also come to realize how much I gained during the pandemic.
COVID-19 helped me learn to prioritize what was really important. For example, I always had plans to go to college, but the pandemic forced me to reevaluate the experience I wanted. At the start of ninth grade, I played varsity soccer and hoped to play Division I in college.
After the pandemic, I found myself wanting to prioritize school, soccer and other meaningful activities. I decided that the Division III level was a better fit so I could have a balance between academics and athletics. This led me to a small college in Connecticut I fell in love with the first time I stepped on campus. Without COVID steering me away from bigger schools, I would not have discovered my home for the next four years.
While I am ready to step into the next chapter of my life, I have also been reflecting on the days passed since I returned to school sophomore year.
I am ending high school as class president, two-year varsity soccer captain, winter track captain and valedictorian. I have balanced these activities with a part-time job and club soccer. There were many times I had to manage conflicts in my schedule or had plans from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to sleep. Sometimes I was tired, or sick, and there was still a lot to do. However, the pandemic taught me to appreciate every opportunity so I never wanted to turn anything down. I treasured every experience I had at Attleboro High School because I was very well aware of what life was like without those experiences.
Overall, high school was possibly more special because of the pandemic. My classmates and I have had to make up for lost time. Every moment is one to be cherished; the morning chats in the school parking lot, the class camaraderie after a difficult test, and the freedom of going out on a Saturday night. At least for me, the little interactions wouldn’t mean quite as much if I hadn’t been forced to live without them. In this way, the pandemic has brought me a newfound appreciation for all of the small moments that make up life.
Jake McGuire, Bishop Feehan High SchoolAfter three years of high school being impacted by COVID-19, I was very excited for a normal senior year. The latter half of my freshman year was completely canceled, my sophomore year was plagued by Zoom and hybrid days, and masks and social distancing were required for most of my junior year.
My senior year, however, turned out not to be the one I had hoped for. On the first day of school, I was diagnosed with cancer.
I had been experiencing hip pain intermittently during the summer, which worsened with physical activity. On Aug. 1, 2022, despite this pain, I hiked to the peak of Mount Washington, the tallest mountain in New England, but later that night, I spiked a very high temperature.
During the next few weeks, multiple tests determined that I had Ewing Sarcoma, an extraordinarily rare pediatric cancer. That pain in my hip was actually a tumor the size of a softball. My treatment would consist of many months of chemotherapy and radiation, starting in August and ending this month.
In one day, I went from being a normal kid excited for the upcoming school year to being thrown into a realm of uncertainty. I had no idea what the upcoming year would look like for me, and it certainly turned out different than I had planned.
I was in and out of school the whole year, missing the majority of school days. My high school, Bishop Feehan, its administration and my teachers were determined to help me graduate on time and move on to college next year; I will be attending Holy Cross out in Worcester this fall. My teachers have gone above and beyond for me; they were willing to meet with me whenever they could to help me catch up. I am so grateful to them for doing everything they could to help me.
Thankfully, I was able to do a few normal high school things this year; I was able to attend my school’s homecoming dance, go to prom, and I will be able to walk across the stage at graduation in June.
Beyond my school, my whole community in Mansfield was so incredibly supportive. I will forever be grateful to all of the teachers and administration at Feehan, my friends, my family, and everybody else who has said a prayer for me. So many people have been such a tremendous support for my family and me, and it has meant a lot. All of the prayers and words of encouragement helped me through my long and difficult treatment. Soon, I will be cancer-free and will be able to go back to living my normal life, but I will never forget what everybody did for me, and I will always be thankful for it.