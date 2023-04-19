Four-twenty, 420, April 20 — they all mean the same thing to those who enjoy marijuana: A time to celebrate.
Most renditions of its beginnings tell of five kids in a California high school who would meet at 4:20 p.m. daily to smoke marijuana and get high.
A Yahoo story identified the five as Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz and Mark Gravich, who all attended San Rafael High.
They are all old-timers now, at or near 70.
In 1971, the quintet devised a secret code which they used to indicate to each other that they would meet later in the day to smoke cannabis.
And so they did.
Somehow it blossomed from there, and 52 years later 4:20 in the afternoon became April 20.
The day has been long celebrated at places like Boston Common.
Those who dared lit up when the drug was not legal.
Now that it’s fully legal in Massachusetts, and 19 other states, the tokers light up still, although technically they are not allowed to smoke marijuana in public.
But they will Thursday.
At least two local cannabis retailers will be celebrating 420: Terps in Attleboro and Native Sun in North Attleboro.
Terps will be joining with Angletree Brewing in North Attleboro to mark the day.
The Burgundian, a downtown Attleboro waffle house, will be there to provide food.
“It should be a lot of fun,” said Hannah Stollberger, Terps general manager. “We love to engage and support other small businesses.”
And Native Sun on Route 1 will have a lot going on in its parking lot.
There will be a food truck, a DJ, live glass blowing and number of promotions
That celebration begins at 9 a.m. to runs to 8 p.m.
Here’s brief history of marijuana shops in Attleboro.
There are three — Terps on Forest Street, Zahara on Frank Mossberg Drive and Nova Farms on Extension Street.
All those businesses are in industrial zones, which is where the city council decided to put them when it first considered legalizing the sale of marijuana.
Until two weeks ago, it was the only zone in which they were allowed.
It would be safer and it would keep them out of the more commercial areas where traffic problems could occur, councilors said.
Two weeks ago there was a change of heart, and on an 8-1 vote councilors decided to extend the areas to where marijuana could be sold to general business and planned highway business zones.
Neither of those include the downtown area which has a zoning designation of “central business.”
While the expansion to new zones could help sales, two of the three retail shops are not planning any immediate moves.
Terps is already in a highly-commercial area just around the corner from Pleasant Street where dozens of businesses thrive.
Stollberger said the location is a good one.
“Not that I’m aware of,” she said when asked if the store had plans to move. “I think this is a really good spot.”
It is actually sandwiched between a heavily residential area and a heavily commercial area.
“A lot of our customers are our neighbors,” she said. “We love being accessible to people.”
Terps has been open for a year and has two other locations, one in Wellfleet and one in Charlton.
Over at Zahara, open since July 2022, general manager Michael Kochekian said his business is not planning a move “at this moment.”
He said it’s “unfortunate” that the expansion of the zones in which marijuana can be sold “happened after the fact.”
“But we understand how much the industry changes when it comes to local and state regulations, Kochekian said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve in Attleboro, wherever it may be.”
Meanwhile, he said sales are steady.
“We are just gearing up for the spring/summer season,” he said.
‘Head start’
Nova Farms, open since May 2020, didn’t respond to a request for comment, but during a public hearing on the ordinance last September, chief operating officer Blair Fish said the retail operation would move.
“They (pot shops) are not any different than a liquor store or a Chipotle,” he said. “People come in and buy their product and leave.”
Fish argued that marijuana businesses that have been in the city and have complied with all the regulations “should get a little bit of a head start,” meaning that they should be allowed to move into a general or planned highway business zone before other marijuana businesses new to the city are granted permits.
He echoed City Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds, who said the established marijuana businesses should get a 12- to 18-month period in which to move.
If the ordinance is changed, Nova Farms will take advantage, he said.
“We will be moving,” Fish said.
Meanwhile, zoning rules in surrounding towns don’t look like they will change much, at least not in the near future, based on Attleboro’s decision.
In Mansfield, different businesses are allowed in different zones.
According to Sarah Raposa, director of planning and development, a medical marijuana treatment center is allowable by special permit in the planned business district as is a cultivator cooperative.
Retail is allowable by special permit in the Industrial 1 Zone.
Independent testing, laboratory and research are allowable by special permit in the Industrial 2 Zone.
She said Mansfield doesn’t have any plans to update the marijuana zoning bylaws right now.
In Rehoboth, no changes are immediately anticipated.
“Marijuana establishments are permitted in the Highway Business District and the Industrial District,” Town Planner Daniel Roach said. “I cannot say if the changes in Attleboro would spur change in Rehoboth.”
Norton has created a number of overlay districts which allow marijuana businesses. There are at least seven throughout the town.
“The marijuana overlay district is located over most industrial districts, but not all, and on the commercial districts near the reservoir and near the western border of town,” Maria De La Fuente Martinez, director of planning and development, said. “Norton has only a certain number of recreational marijuana licenses available. I believe we have reached our limit.”
Chris Yarworth, director of planning and development in Plainville, said marijuana businesses are allowed along a portion of Route 1 and off Belcher Street. An effort to expand to a new zone failed.
“We tried to expand it to the Commerce Industrial Park off South Street closer to downtown and that got shot down at the Fall 2021 Town Meeting,” he said.