April brought a wide spectrum of weather to the Attleboro area, from strong wind and rain storms to even some snow. And it broke a trend of several months of warmer than usual temperatures that defined this past winter.
In many ways, the month that just ended resembled the transitional month of March.
A powerful storm swept through the area the middle of April, leaving about 15,000 area houses and businesses in the dark.
Winds around 60 mph brought down numerous trees and limbs along with utility lines, closing roads and damaging property.
Several thousand customers didn’t get power back until the next day, with the hardest hit towns Norton and Rehoboth where a majority of customers lost electricity.
For the storm, about 2 1/2 inches of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department.
Just a few days later, on a Saturday morning, 1 3/4 inches of snow fell in Attleboro, bringing this past snow season’s total to just 16 inches.
Only nine other winters had less, water department records show.
Other area communities saw higher amounts from the minor snowstorm, including nearly 3 1/2 inches in Franklin. Plainville recorded 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Norton, while Wrentham and Foxboro clocked in at 2 inches.
The snow, however, didn’t last long with rain and rising temperatures.
As for temperatures in April, the average daily high temp was 53 degrees, which compares to a normal 58.
The highest temp was 66 the end of the month — only three other years in 81 years of record keeping by the city water department had lower such temps.
The average daily low temperature was 37, two degrees lower than typical. The lowest temp was 29, and there were six days where low temps were freezing or below.
Precipitation, which is rain and melted snow, observed on 13 days in April totaled 6.52 inches — almost in the Top 10 over the years, with the average for the month 4.2 inches.
Precipitation for the first four months of the calendar year tallies up to 14 1/4 inches, short of the normal 15.9 inches.
