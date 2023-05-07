This past weekend was similar to the month that just wrapped up, which featured unusually dry conditions and warmer temperatures than normal, Attleboro Water Department records show.
While April is known for rain, there was hardly any precipitation until the end of the month.
Two days then each posted about an inch of rain, but other than that, the biggest rainfalls were .36 inches at the start of the month and .34 inches toward the end of April, water department records indicate.
Rainfall totaled 3.14 inches for a month that typically averages more than 4 inches.
Last year, April saw similar rainfall totals, and was followed by several monthly rain deficits that led to a severe drought during the summer and into fall.
However, 2 3/4 inches have already been recorded for this month, and we are just a week into May that averages just under 4 inches.
The average daily high temperature in April was 63, which is 5 degrees above normal, with the highest temp at 93 on April 14, which pulverized the record high of 79 for the date set in 2002. It also tied for the second hottest April day in city water department records.
The previous day was also a record-breaker, coming in at 90 and breaking a 78-year-old record by 10 degrees. The day also fell into the Top 10 hottest April days in the books.
The average daily low temperature was 43, which is 4 degrees above average.
The lowest temp was 25 near the start of April -- one of four days of freezing or below.
This sunny weekend was quite a difference from the rainy and cool weather last week.
Sunday had a high of 79 at 1:30 p.m., and Saturday reached 75, the water department said.