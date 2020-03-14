The Arc of Bristol County, which has an office in Attleboro and serves children and adults with challenges in the county and Rhode Island, has shut down for the next two weeks because of the pandemic.
"As this situation is quickly changing and in response to the national state of emergency, we find it necessary to close all day programs and cancel all community activities and home based services for the next two weeks," Arc officials said. "This decision was made after careful consideration and concern to ensure the safety and protection of those we support and employ."
All the organization's offices and programs will be closed to visitors to allow staff to focus on "emergent needs and ensuring the safety net in our community," officials said.
The Arc's building at 141 Park St. in Attleboro houses a Family Support Center, Autism Now Center, and Day Habilitation Services. It also has locations in Taunton and Fall River.
Should emergency assistance be required, contact the administrator on call 888-343-3301 and follow the prompts.
