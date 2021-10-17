Almost unnoticed from the Attleboro’s main thoroughfares, within the neighborhoods of Dean, Peck and Bank Streets, there are more than 70 houses with historical and structural significance, as nearly two dozen guests discovered during the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society’s walking tour Saturday morning.
Even before the tour began, as guests perused the society’s pamphlets detailing the addresses and respective architectural styles of the 75 houses, many were amazed at the number of homes were listed, many of which cannot be seen at a glance by motorists traveling on the main roads.
A simple remark from one guest, Diane Garvey of Attleboro, seemed to sum up the mutual thought of the rest of the participants: “I never knew these places existed.”
They were described as “under-walked neighborhoods,” by volunteer Rachel Killion, who led one tour group while fellow volunteer Jerry Turcotte served as a tour guide with another.
In the 1870s and into the beginning of the 20th century, when the city’s industrialization powers were in high gear, the means of commuting to one’s job, or getting around town, consisted of horse-drawn carriages and a person’s own feet.
The “walkability” of downtown Attleboro still exists today, Killion told the tour group.
Carrying a large binder with detailed descriptions of each house, including a number of old pictures depicting the original structures when Attleboro still had dirt roads, Killion pointed out each house’s architectural style and the intricate features therein.
The Greek Revival period, from 1825 to 1860, featured front Grecian pillars, as can be seen on the East Attleborough Academy building. The Italianate era, from 1840 to 1885, is identifiable by the longer eave returns — that is the distinctly symmetrical roofline brackets.
Additionally, the Victorian era, from 1860 to 1910, has three separate distinctions: the Second Empire, Queen Anne and Folk Victorian.
One example of a Queen Anne style is 54 Bank St. where the group paused for a few minutes as Killion noted several features of the house’s period architecture. Built in 1905, it is also known as the Edward L. Gowen House.
The number of historically and architecturally significant houses on Dean Street alone had the tour group awestruck.
“I never realized this street was so historic!” Diane Garvey exclaimed.
What could only truly be seen from the sidewalk, or if one slowed down while driving, were the smaller structures that have been converted to apartments, such as 57A and B Dean Street.
Originally these were carriage houses for the wealthy residents who had their own horses — “Basically, a city barn,” Killion told the group.
Another example of this was “The Hobby Hut” on Bank Street, and the adjacent house, which is partially hidden by a large tree.
Many of the stately homes were owned by the prominent Attleboro families of the era, such as Bliss, Hayward and Sweet.
And while several of the houses on the tour had been renovated, some still had their original features, such as the moulding on dormer windows and columns over the front doorway.
Killion pointed out a house on Peck Street as an example.
“One of the cool things is, (during renovations) the homeowners found the original detail of the bay window and restored it,” Killion said.
As the group began making its way back to the East Attleborough Academy — which was built in 1842 and was the oldest building on the walking tour — several of the participants were caught by surprise to find themselves on Foster Street, looking directly into the Kirk Yard at the rear of the Second Congregational Church.
Here, Killion pointed out the dilapidated switch tower, which could clearly be seen within the cemetery, and told the tour group that the society was “desperately” trying to save the tower, even though it is not in a place conducive to public visits because of the train tracks.
Currently, the future of the switch tower is in limbo because, as Killion explained to the tour group, the city, Amtrack and the MBTA have not been able to “get on the same page.”
“It’s one of the last of its kind, but it’s in a precarious place,” Killion said.
As the tour ended back at the Academy, members of the group praised the historical presentation.
“I had not realized there are all kinds of historic homes in the area, and I didn’t realize how many carriage houses there were,” said Brenda Larmey of Attleboro, who was also fascinated by some of the houses’ “sleeping porches,” which were ideal in the summer months before the advent of air conditioners.
Diane Garvey called the tour “a complete revelation” of beauty and knowledge.
“(My husband and I) have lived here for...how many years? And we weren’t aware of the beauty and architecture,” she said.
Proceeds from the tour’s tickets benefit the ongoing restoration of the East Attleborough Academy.
