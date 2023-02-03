foxboro tree down 2-3-23

A police cruiser blocks Pleasant Street in Foxboro on Friday after a large tree fell on utility lines, knocking out power to 2,300 for over an hour.

 FOXBORO POLICE

Ferocious, biting winds ripped through the area on Friday, knocking down trees, cutting power amid icy temperatures and even toppling scaffolding outside a downtown North Attleboro building.

The scaffolding came down about 5:30 p.m. outside a building at 22 South Washington St.

