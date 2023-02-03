Ferocious, biting winds ripped through the area on Friday, knocking down trees, cutting power amid icy temperatures and even toppling scaffolding outside a downtown North Attleboro building.
The scaffolding came down about 5:30 p.m. outside a building at 22 South Washington St.
All that was left after the collapse was a pile of mangled metal on the ground outside the building.
It is believed safety attachments broke off, a fire official said, adding nobody was hurt.
A street light was also damaged, but crews had the scene cleaned up Friday night.
In Foxboro, gusts toppled a large tree onto utility lines on Pleasant Street, knocking out power to over a quarter of the town for over an hour.
The tree fell near Mechanic Street about 7:45 a.m., cutting power to almost 2,300 customers, according to police and National Grid.
Power was restored to most by 9 a.m. but 41 customers were without power later in the afternoon as repairs were being made, according to National Grid.
Police closed the street, which runs between Mechanic and Cocasset streets, and urged motorists to avoid the area until repairs were made and the tree was removed.
Thirty-four customers in Attleboro lost power late Friday afternoon but had electricity restored shortly after, the utility said.
A high wind gust of 38 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department just before 6 p.m. when the thermometer was reading 7 degrees. The feel-like temp then, with the wind, was minus-9.
In Norton, a tree fell on power lines on Evergreen Road in the Grove section of town about 10:45 a.m., knocking out power to 25 homes, according to fire officials and National Grid.
Power was restored to almost all the homes by 2:30 p.m.
Trees were reported down, either blocking roads or resting on wires, in other communities by late afternoon but none resulted in power outages for residents.
The National Weather Service issued a warning for 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday because of the dangerously cold wind chills, expected record-breaking cold and strong winds.
Gusts from 35-55 mph were predicted to make it feel like 25-35 degrees below zero.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said officers “go around to the locations where homeless are known to shelter and check on them. In an extreme case, a homeless person can utilize our cell block for the night as shelter to stay warm.”
National Grid said it was closely monitoring the weather forecast and would have crews on standby for the weekend.
“We’re monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready to keep our customers warm and safe during this cold snap. We urge our customers to stay indoors and be prepared for the frigid cold,” Tanya Moniz-Witten, vice president for electric operations for New England, said.
The company said it is also prepared if the weather impacts the electricity and gas systems and encouraged residents to keep safety a priority.
The utility said no one should touch power lines and should assume they are charged if they fall.
If a power failure occurs, customers can notify National Grid online at www1.nationalgridus.com/outage to expedite restoration or call 1-800-465-1212.
Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid or by calling 911.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.