ATTLEBORO
A man experiencing homelessness made the stoop of a vacant storefront his temporary home this week as snow prepared to barrel through the region.
In the alcove of the former Norm’s Emporium on Park Street in Attleboro, he found shelter from the wind and rain, and stashed his belongings — a sleeping bag, some blankets and a few extra items of clothing.
And then he left one morning this week, returning in the afternoon to find the items gone.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the city accidentally trashed the man’s belongings after the health department was contacted by the building’s property owner who has reported illegal dumping at the private site for several years.
Heroux said the alcove frequently fills with litter and large bags of trash, likely from tenants from the building next door. The owner routinely reports the items to police and the health department.
“Nobody was trying to hurt someone who was homeless,” Heroux said. “The city employee was cleaning up what they thought was illegal dumping. It was an honest mistake.”
Even the items, blankets and bags of clothing, aren’t unusual for items found at illegal dumpsites, Heroux said.
But on Tuesday, local advocates scrambled to replenish the items before Thursday’s storm.
Irene Frechette, the vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Northeast region, kicked off an email to several local officials and homelessness advocates, including Heroux.
“We don’t want homeless people sleeping in doorways or on our streets,” she said. “It’s not good for them. It’s not good for the city. But we were upset that that person was not notified that his possessions were being taken away.”
If he had been, or if local soup kitchens were notified, they could have helped the man relocate, Frechette said.
Local groups took immediate action.
The Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Food n’ Friends, Support the Soupman and members of the city’s Council on Human Rights came together to replenish the man’s possessions, and that of another person living with him, local activist Ashley Stewart said.
In all, they provided sleeping bags, blankets, “survival” backpacks, sweatpants, jeans, thermals, socks, underwear, hats, scarves, hand and foot warmers and Dunkin’ Donut gift cards.
“I’m so happy we were able to come up with a solution before the storm,” Stewart said. She also serves on the Council on Human Rights.
“Everyone was losing sleep over it. It does take a village, but I want people to know there are people who do care and we’re here, pulling the strings. We’re not going to pass the buck on you, if you need it.”
A second breakthrough came Wednesday when the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative secured lodging for 10 individuals experiencing homelessness at a local motel from Wednesday to Saturday, so they had a place to ride out the storm.
The collaborative typically works with other churches and groups to organize emergency shelters in the city during inclement weather, but many of those efforts stalled during the coronavirus pandemic because of safety and health concerns, Executive Director Lisa Piscatelli said.
The group will also arrange transportation to the motel and meals throughout the week, and Food n’ Friends also sponsors free hot meals at the Attleboro VFW, 122 Park St., Monday through Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Greater Bristol County Attleboro Taunton Coalition to End Homelessness is taking the lead on arranging alternative shelter and providing resources to escape homelessness this year, but won’t begin until January, Piscatelli said.
“We knew this year was going to be a complicated year because of Covid-19. But it’s cold now. We’re having a storm now,” she said. “We had to step in to fill that gap.”
Frechette said Tuesday’s incident only highlighted a larger issue around homelessness in the area.
She was also working on a project to establish a temporary encampment for homeless individuals when she ran into state regulations that will make it impossible.
A group led by Catholic Social Services is working toward a permanent shelter, she said, but that is years out.
“In the meantime, we have to come up with an alternative solution for our brothers and sisters,” she said.
Heroux said he supports a permanent homeless shelter in Attleboro and said as a state representative, it was the number one issue he was contacted about. He said there are about 20 individuals throughout the city known as permanent homeless residents.
