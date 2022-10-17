A 9-year-old boy whose love of sewing went viral on social media a few months ago now has a television appearance to his credit — his second actually.
“He thinks that every four years he gets to be on TV ” Aaron Gouveia joked of his son Sam, who appeared with his mom and dad on Monday’s episode of the syndicated “Rachael Ray Show.”
“That’s not the goal,” Gouviea quickly added in a phone interview while the family was getting ready to watch the segment.
Sam’s latest brush with fame comes a few months after his dad filmed the boy’s ebullient reaction to opening his birthday presents and finding a new Singer sewing machine among them.
“We’ve gotten two and a half million views on TikTok and about the same number on Facebook,” Gouviea, told The Sun Chronicle in August.
Gouveia, 43, is originally from Norton and his father, Bill Gouveia, is a veteran town official and regular Sun Chronicle columnist. Aaron Gouviea, his wife MJ, Sam and Sam’s two brothers now live in Franklin.
In that video, Gouveia said his son has a passion for sewing, which has meant being made fun of. “But that didn’t stop him from being the only boy at sewing camp,” his dad said.
That video, and the press coverage it drew (including a story in The Sun Chronicle) helped bring Sam’s story to the attention of “Rachael Ray Show” producers.
“We got calls, a lot of calls,” Gouveia said.
They settled on Rachael Ray after chatting with the producers.
A first attempt to film the segment with Ray and her lifestyle specialist Tommy DiDario in the show’s New York studio around Labor Day had to be put off after Aaron’s wife, and then he and one of his sons, tested positive for COVID.
“We went back last Tuesday, Gouveia said, adding, “It was surreal, but also fantastic.
“Sam was in heaven. They treated him like a star and he charmed everyone on set and was a big hit.”
In the 4½-minute segment, Gouviea talked about his growth into being dad who supported Sam in what ever he wanted to do.
“I definitely did not start off this way. I grew up in a small suburb of Boston. There was not a lot of diversity,” he tells DiDario. “I distinctly remember my oldest who is 14, when he was born, MJ put pink socks on him and I had a visceral reaction to that.
“I thought, ‘They’re going to think he’s a girl,’ or ‘Maybe they’ll think he’s gay.’ And I remember she looked at me and said, ‘Are either of those two things bad?’ And it just stopped me in my tracks. From that moment on, when you know better, do better — and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”
Sam tells DiDario he likes sewing because when he finishes a project, “I say to myself, ‘I accomplished something really good.’”
As a bonus, Ray brings out a supply of swag from the Singer people, including a manikin. And, since Sam lives close by, Simon Properties, which owns Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, chipped in a $1,000 gift certificate for stores there.
One more thing: Sam and DiDario do a makeover on Aaron. After Sam says his dad’s fashion sense “could be a lot better,” they pick out a series of new outfits and he models one — a dark jacket and casual slacks — for the closing segment.
“I’m a hoodie and sweatpants guy,” Gouviea said. “They didn’t take me too far out of my comfort zone. They didn’t make me shave.”
He did get a new haircut, though.
“They put in clothes I really liked, but I wouldn’t have picked out for myself,” Gouveia said.
Sam is getting to be an old hand at TV.
His first encounter was in 2018. That year he came home from school crying one day because the other children teased him for wearing nail polish. Gouveia then took to Twitter to defend the 5-year-old against “toxic masculinity.”
In the first 18 hours after Gouveia posted his thoughts on his @DaddyFiles Twitter account, 27,000 people liked his opinions, 14,000 retweeted them, and 1,300 responded to him. Newspapers and magazines around the country picked up the story and it earned Sam a spot on the “Today” show on NBC. The experience helped inspire Aaron Gouveia to write his first book, “Raising Boys to be Good Men,” published in 2020.
Gouviea said he plans to hit pause on Sam’s celebrity for now.
“But it was fun and we’re glad we did it,” he said.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.
Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews