FOXBORO — The Neponset River Watershed Association has partnered with 13 communities, a regional planning agency and an engineering firm to prepare for flooding and climate change.
The partnership includes the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, which serves Foxboro, and Weston & Sampson Engineering of Foxboro. It will conduct a regional study and develop a computer model of current and future flood risks in the region.
The project team invites the public to join a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to discuss plans to reduce future flood risk.
The watershed association also urges residents and business owners to complete a survey to help identify high-risk areas in their communities and relay their experiences with flooding.
Through June 30, the team will develop a computer model to identify areas most vulnerable to flooding and begin planning solutions.
Also, the project team is developing a framework through which communities can collaborate on future projects designed to improve resilience to climate-driven extreme weather, including extreme wind, heat waves, and heavy downpours.
The team is also interested in connecting with resident groups and other organizations interested in being involved in future climate adaptation planning.
“As climate change progresses, precipitation patterns have changed,” said Kerry Snyder, the association’s advocacy director. “More of our rain falls as heavy downpours, which can overwhelm existing stormwater infrastructure. Communities need to know which areas are most vulnerable as those storms become more severe and more frequent.”
The project has been made possible by a Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program grant awarded to Dedham earlier this year.
Participating towns also include Canton, Medfield, Milton, Norwood, Sharon, Stoughton, Walpole, and Westwood, as well as Boston and Quincy.