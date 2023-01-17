Flooded Foxboro
A town truck plows through a flooded section of roadway outside Foxboro High School in September 2018.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO — The Neponset River Watershed Association has partnered with 13 communities, a regional planning agency and an engineering firm to prepare for flooding and climate change.

The partnership includes the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, which serves Foxboro, and Weston & Sampson Engineering of Foxboro. It will conduct a regional study and develop a computer model of current and future flood risks in the region.