Area riders have another train station to utilize while the South Attleboro train station remains closed.
The long-planned new MBTA train station in Pawtucket, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center -- a stop on the Providence/Stoughton line to Boston, is scheduled to open Monday.
The station, which is minutes from South Attleboro, will have 200 parking spots and a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus hub.
Another 200 parking spots and bathrooms are slated to be built later this year.
The $63 million project is a joint effort of the MBTA, Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority, the R.I. Department of Transportation, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
R.I. Gov. Dan McKee Monday morning is set to ride a train from Providence to the new station for a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. with other state, municipal and federal officials.
The new station is located at 300 Pine St. in downtown Pawtucket near the Central Falls line.
From Interstate-95 South, take Exit 41 and turn right at the second traffic signal onto Pine Street.
A new South Attleboro MBTA commuter rail station has been designed, but funding hasn't been approved for construction.
The station was shut in February 2021 because the pedestrian overpass had badly deteriorated, causing safety concerns.
The new station is projected to cost about $65 million, said state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who expects funding to be approved during the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1, with new Gov. Maura Healey backing the project.
Besides Attleboro residents, the South Attleboro station was also heavily used by North Attleboro residents.
The station closure left Attleboro area commuters with only the downtown station in Attleboro, and parking there is becoming tight again as workers return to offices following pandemic shutdowns.
There is also the Mansfield train station and a stop in downtown Norfolk.