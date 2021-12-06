After nearly a half year of weekly price surges, drivers are finally getting a break with the cost of driving as the colder weather and more holidays arrive.
Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the first time since August.
The average cost of a gallon of self-serve regular gas is running $3.40, AAA Northeast said it found in its weekly survey of Bay State gas stations Monday.
The price has dipped just 2 cents from last week, but that was the first decrease since the end of August, records show.
Until remaining flat last week, costs had been jumping by 1 to 3 cents each week in November after skyrocketing by 8 to 9 cents the last three weeks of October.
The current price is the same as a month ago, and $1.30 higher than a year ago. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 5 cents higher than the national average, which fell 4 cents to $3.35.
In Rhode Island, gas prices are also down 2 cents, and also averaging $3.40.
Pump prices fell as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown from a new coronavirus variant pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel -- again a price not seen since August, reflecting how closely gas prices are tied to oil prices.
Also helping to ease upward pricing pressure was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production.
That follows the U.S. government deciding in recent weeks to dip into gasoline reserves.
"Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it's not for a very good reason,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. "A potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low."
As gasoline prices had risen to the highest levels in seven years -- the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance has challenged Gov. Charlie Baker to apply his two-month sales tax free holiday idea toward the state’s 24 cents per gallon gasoline tax.
That proposal came out as drivers were hitting the road for the long Thanksgiving holiday, with an eye toward Christmas.
"With Massachusetts motorists seeing the highest cost of gasoline fuels since 2014, and with the state flush with cash, MassFiscal is challenging Gov. Baker to apply the same rationale for motorists," the group said.
"Gov. Baker should do everything he can to provide relief for motorists who have to drive to work, pick up their kids from school, and make long journeys over the holidays to see family and friends," said Paul Diego Craney of the alliance. "With the state swimming in cash, his administration could temporarily not collect the state’s gas tax. This is what he should be thinking about as millions of Massachusetts residents travel over the holidays.”
Massachusetts collects approximately $50 million in gas tax revenue per month.
