The region’s drought has intensified.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card on Wednesday declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in Southeastern Massachusetts along with the Northeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state.
The area had been in a Level 1-Moderate Drought.
“As the state continues to experience dry conditions, and with little rainfall expected in the immediate forecast, it is important that we all implement water conservation practices to reduce stress on our local water supply systems and our natural habitats,” Card said.
Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also issued a weather statement.
“As the drought conditions worsen across parts of the Commonwealth, MEMA reminds residents to exercise caution when using charcoal grills, backyard fire pits, and other open flame outdoor activities to prevent outdoor fires,” Acting Director Dawn Brantley said. “Residents can also assist during the drought by minimizing water usage and following any local water restrictions for their area.”
About 90% of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought conditions.
Much of the state and Rhode Island have been in a drought since May, prompting municipal outdoor water restrictions and sparking several area brush and mulch fires.
May was very dry and while June saw typical rainfall, it wasn’t enough to make up for May’s deficit.
This month has also been rather dry, Attleboro Water Department records show, with just about an inch of rain — most of that falling July 2.
The Attleboro area escaped the severe weather experienced in western parts of the state and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday night.
A quick-moving thunderstorm did cause some localized street flooding in some areas, but the amount of rain was less than one-quarter inch, according to the water department.
Thunder and lightning caused some concern but no widespread power failures.
North Attleboro and Plainville firefighters responded to the historic 250-year-old First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. in North Attleboro for a potential lightning strike about 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters checked the steeple and other areas of the church but found no damage, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
“One of the neighbors heard a loud crash,” Coleman said.
Firefighters also smelled smoke in the area, the chief said, but the origin was determined to be a fire pit on nearby Franklin Avenue.
“Something definitely hit in that area. It was a huge crash,” Coleman said.
The chief said there was some localized flooding in areas of South Washington and North Washington streets.
In nearby Providence, there was about twice the amount of rain Attleboro received, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The rainfall made little difference in the dry ground conditions.
During the height of the storm, about 20,000 utility customers lost power in Massachusetts and about 2,000 in Rhode Island.
There is a chance of downpours and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and night, meteorologists say.